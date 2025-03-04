India beats Australia to qualify for the Champions Trophy final, dashing Pakistan’s hopes of hosting the finale

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia to qualify for the finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy. KL Rahul hit the winning six to chase Australia’s score of 264.

Pakistan being the host of the current edition of the Champions Trophy, the final was initially scheduled to take place at the iconic Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. However, India flagged security concerns and refused to travel to Lahore, a hybrid model was hatched out based on which Indian matches were scheduled to take place in Dubai, including finals should India reaches the finale.

With India winning the semi-finals and qualifying for the finals, the finale will be played in Dubai and not Lahore, where the final was initially scheduled should India not qualify for the finals.

Batting first, Australia posted a total of 264 runs, with Smith and Alex Carey making a significant contribution to Australia’s tally. India lost Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early but prolific batsman Virat Kohli dropped anchor to stitch important partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and subsequently with Gujarat southpaw Axar Patel.

However, Kohli got out on 84, following which KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya steered India to a remarkable victory. India will face either New Zealand or South Africa for the finals in Dubai.