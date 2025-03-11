Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsLove Jihad in Haryana: 16-year-old Hindu girl tricked into marriage by Sheikh posing as...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Love Jihad in Haryana: 16-year-old Hindu girl tricked into marriage by Sheikh posing as Ram; contracts HIV after being pushed into prostitution

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was from Bihar and believed her husband to be a Hindu at the time of the marriage. However, the truth about his real identity came out soon. He pressured her to work in the spa centre, where she eventually contracted HIV.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from NewsBytes
Representational Image via NewsBytes

A shocking case has come to light in Karnal, Haryana where a Muslim youth married a 16-year-old girl from Bihar nine months ago by masquerading as a Hindu. He introduced himself as Ram, but later his real name turned out to be Sheikh. He forced the minor girl into prostitution shortly after the marriage and employed her at a spa. The development surfaced when she was injured in an accident and was discovered to be HIV positive in her medical examination. Now, the police and child welfare committee are extensively investigating the matter.

According to media reports, the victim disclosed that she was from Bihar and believed her husband to be a Hindu at the time of the marriage. However, the truth about his real identity came out soon. He pressured her to work in the spa centre. She informed him after learning about her illness, but he still left her to work there. The girl stated that 1-2 people used to have sex with her every day. On 8th March, during Women’s Day, the police raided a spa centre in Karnal and located her there.

The girl was taken to the child welfare committee following the search. During counselling, she narrated her horrific ordeal. The teenager has been placed in a child protective facility and continues to be in shock, according to committee chairman Umesh Chanana. Now, the committee is looking for her family members. The City Police Station has registered a case against her spouse, the spa centre operator and others. A hunt is underway to nab the accused.

The spa centre’s information is being used to identify those who have had sexual encounters with the girl so that they can be probed and treated. This could be an instance of conversion, according to the child welfare committee. The issue has also been connected to love jihad, based on the sources.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

From the Ram Temple construction to flag-hoisting at the Pavagadh Kali Mata Temple: How PM Modi rekindled Hindu pride after centuries of suppression

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Muslims put up a board banning Garba near Mosques, Dargahs and Madrasas in a village, FIR filed after outraged Hindus filed complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com