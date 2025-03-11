A shocking case has come to light in Karnal, Haryana where a Muslim youth married a 16-year-old girl from Bihar nine months ago by masquerading as a Hindu. He introduced himself as Ram, but later his real name turned out to be Sheikh. He forced the minor girl into prostitution shortly after the marriage and employed her at a spa. The development surfaced when she was injured in an accident and was discovered to be HIV positive in her medical examination. Now, the police and child welfare committee are extensively investigating the matter.

According to media reports, the victim disclosed that she was from Bihar and believed her husband to be a Hindu at the time of the marriage. However, the truth about his real identity came out soon. He pressured her to work in the spa centre. She informed him after learning about her illness, but he still left her to work there. The girl stated that 1-2 people used to have sex with her every day. On 8th March, during Women’s Day, the police raided a spa centre in Karnal and located her there.

The girl was taken to the child welfare committee following the search. During counselling, she narrated her horrific ordeal. The teenager has been placed in a child protective facility and continues to be in shock, according to committee chairman Umesh Chanana. Now, the committee is looking for her family members. The City Police Station has registered a case against her spouse, the spa centre operator and others. A hunt is underway to nab the accused.

The spa centre’s information is being used to identify those who have had sexual encounters with the girl so that they can be probed and treated. This could be an instance of conversion, according to the child welfare committee. The issue has also been connected to love jihad, based on the sources.