The villagers of Hindu-majority Makhni village in Raisen district have been left in shock as the Waqf Board has laid claim to residential houses, agricultural fields, and even a Shivling. The claim by the Waqf Board has sparked outrage in the area. Reportedly, the board has issued notices to the villagers, claiming that the land belongs to it and must be vacated.

Waqf Board claims 3 acres, offers no proof

According to media reports, the board has claimed that the land in Makhni village belongs to a graveyard. However, no substantial proof to support its claim has been provided by the board. Despite the lack of evidence, the notice lists villagers’ homes, farmlands, platforms, and even the village Shivling. The board has demanded that the villagers vacate the land with immediate effect, leaving the locals anxious and enraged.

Government land also under dispute

Apart from the villagers’ properties, the board has also laid claim to state-owned land in the region. Despite official government records stating that the land belongs to the government, the Waqf Board claims it is a waqf property. The board has claimed that the village was once owned by a man named Qadir Khan, who allegedly donated it to the Waqf. However, local residents have outright rejected the claim and asserted that no such person ever lived in the village.

There are families that have lived in Makhni for generations. They have made it clear that they will not give up their land and are prepared to fight against the Waqf Board’s actions. Notably, the claim over the Shivling has caused significant resentment among the locals, who have accused the board of overreach and wrongful encroachment.

Waqf Board’s growing controversies

The Raisen controversy has come at a time when the Government of India is working on a Waqf Amendment Bill to address issues related to the Waqf Board’s authority and property claims. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha in February 2025. The unchecked influence of the board across the nation has caused significant uproar, as the board has laid claims to temples, lands owned by Hindus, government lands, and more in the past few years.