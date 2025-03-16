Thursday, September 18, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man Aman rapes 7-year-old minor girl in Hathras, angry locals target mosque 

The young girl had gone to the market with other children to buy goods when the accused abducted her. The accused, Aman, son of Chand Khan, took her approximately 200 metres away from the spot of abduction to a pond, where he brutally raped the child.

Muslim man Aman rapes minor girl
Muslim man Aman rapes minor girl. Angered locals damaged door of a mosque. (Image: Dall-E)

On 15th March, a horrific incident came to light in Bisawar, Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 7-year-old minor girl. Following the incident, the locals became agitated and attacked a local mosque, breaking down its door. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the situation. A heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order. 

Girl found unconscious near pond 

According to media reports, the young girl had gone to the market with other children to buy goods when the accused abducted her. The accused, Aman, son of Chand Khan, took her approximately 200 metres away from the spot of abduction to a pond, where he brutally raped the child. The other children informed her family, prompting a frantic search by relatives and neighbours. After some time, the family members discovered the victim unconscious and bloodied near the pond’s boundary. 

The family immediately alerted the police, and the child was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sadabad. Considering her critical condition, doctors referred her to Hathras District Hospital and subsequently to JN Medical College at Aligarh Muslim University for further treatment. The child remained unconscious for a long time during medical care. 

Police arrest suspect after overnight search 

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, police immediately launched a manhunt for Aman. After an intensive search through the night, he was apprehended on Sunday morning. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. 

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjivi Nath Sinha confirmed that Aman had been arrested. He said, “A minor girl was subjected to rape in the Bisawar outpost area. A case has been filed, and the accused, Aman, son of Chand Khan, has been taken into custody.” 

Angry mob targets mosque 

The sexual assault of the minor triggered widespread anger in the area. Enraged residents shut down the local market and gathered to protest. They surrounded the mosque in the area and damaged its door. Additional police forces were deployed to the scene to control the situation. 

