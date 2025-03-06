Monday, June 9, 2025
Muslim man says he opposes UCC because it bans cousin marriage: Here is a list of relationships that the Uttarakhand law prohibits

The government of Uttarakhand on January 23 this year notified the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which contains clarity of legal provisions for marital conditions and protection of individual rights and social harmony, an official statement read.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

In Uttarakhand, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has irked Muslim clerics in the state who are opposing the implementation of UCC since it prohibits cousin marriage. Under the Uniform Civil Code, equal law will be applicable to citizens of all religions.

Speaking to journalist Aditi Tyagi, a Muslim cleric claimed that UCC has been brought to end the social status of Muslims. The Maulana expressed his discontent over the provision in UCC which bans marriages among cousins and close relatives. The Muslim cleric asserted that cousin marriages are common among the Muslim community and permitted in Shariah. Basically, the Muslim clerics opposed every provision in the UCC that prohibits regressive practices within the Muslim community.

As a prohibition on Muslim cousin marriages sparks debate, it is pertinent to find out marriage among which relationships the Uttarakhand UCC bans.

No man can marry these womenNo woman can marry these men
SisterBrother
Niece (Maternal)Nephew (Maternal)
Niece (Paternal)Nephew (Paternal)
Aunt (Maasi)Uncle
Aunt (Bua)cousin
CousinCousin brother
Cousin sistercousin
CousinMaternal cousin
Cousingranddaughter’s son-in-law
MotherFather
Stepmotherstep father
GranddaughterGrandfather
Step-GrannyStep-grandfather
great-grandmothergreat grandfather
step great grandmotherstep great-grandfather
mother’s grandmotherGreat Grandfather (Father’s Maternal Grandfather)
Mother’s grandmotherstep great grandfather
GrandmotherNana
Step-Grandmastep-maternal grandfather
Father’s maternal grandmothergreat grandfather
Father’s step-grandmotherStep-great-grandfather (mother’s step-great-grandfather)
Father’s great-grandmothermaternal grandfather
Father’s step-great-grandmotherstepfather
Great-grandmotherSon
Step-great-grandmotherSon-in-law
DaughterGrandson
Daughter-in-law (widow)son’s son-in-law
GranddaughterRelatives
Granddaughterdaughter’s son-in-law
Grandson’s widowed daughter-in-lawgreat-grandson
Great-granddaughtergrandson’s son-in-law
Great grandson’s widowson’s grandson
Widow of daughter’s grandsongranddaughter’s son-in-law
Son’s granddaughterdaughter’s grandson
Great-granddaughtergrandson’s son-in-law
Great-grandson’s widowgranddaughter’s son
Grandson’s widowmaternal grandfather

Marriages performed in all these relationships will not be considered valid under UCC. It is worth noting that these restrictions were already applicable to the majority population of the country under the Hindu Marriage Act. Now it will be applicable to the entire population within Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand will be the first Indian state where UCC will be implemented. Till now UCC was implemented only in Goa in the country which has been in existence since the Portuguese era. The draft of this UCC law of Uttarakhand was prepared by a 5-member panel and it was submitted to the Uttarakhand government on 2nd February. After this, it also got the approval of the cabinet on 4th February 2024.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

