Muslim man says he opposes UCC because it bans cousin marriage: Here is a list of relationships that the Uttarakhand law prohibits

In Uttarakhand, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has irked Muslim clerics in the state who are opposing the implementation of UCC since it prohibits cousin marriage. Under the Uniform Civil Code, equal law will be applicable to citizens of all religions.

Speaking to journalist Aditi Tyagi, a Muslim cleric claimed that UCC has been brought to end the social status of Muslims. The Maulana expressed his discontent over the provision in UCC which bans marriages among cousins and close relatives. The Muslim cleric asserted that cousin marriages are common among the Muslim community and permitted in Shariah. Basically, the Muslim clerics opposed every provision in the UCC that prohibits regressive practices within the Muslim community.

As a prohibition on Muslim cousin marriages sparks debate, it is pertinent to find out marriage among which relationships the Uttarakhand UCC bans.

No man can marry these women No woman can marry these men Sister Brother Niece (Maternal) Nephew (Maternal) Niece (Paternal) Nephew (Paternal) Aunt (Maasi) Uncle Aunt (Bua) cousin Cousin Cousin brother Cousin sister cousin Cousin Maternal cousin Cousin granddaughter’s son-in-law Mother Father Stepmother step father Granddaughter Grandfather Step-Granny Step-grandfather great-grandmother great grandfather step great grandmother step great-grandfather mother’s grandmother Great Grandfather (Father’s Maternal Grandfather) Mother’s grandmother step great grandfather Grandmother Nana Step-Grandma step-maternal grandfather Father’s maternal grandmother great grandfather Father’s step-grandmother Step-great-grandfather (mother’s step-great-grandfather) Father’s great-grandmother maternal grandfather Father’s step-great-grandmother stepfather Great-grandmother Son Step-great-grandmother Son-in-law Daughter Grandson Daughter-in-law (widow) son’s son-in-law Granddaughter Relatives Granddaughter daughter’s son-in-law Grandson’s widowed daughter-in-law great-grandson Great-granddaughter grandson’s son-in-law Great grandson’s widow son’s grandson Widow of daughter’s grandson granddaughter’s son-in-law Son’s granddaughter daughter’s grandson Great-granddaughter grandson’s son-in-law Great-grandson’s widow granddaughter’s son Grandson’s widow maternal grandfather

Marriages performed in all these relationships will not be considered valid under UCC. It is worth noting that these restrictions were already applicable to the majority population of the country under the Hindu Marriage Act. Now it will be applicable to the entire population within Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand will be the first Indian state where UCC will be implemented. Till now UCC was implemented only in Goa in the country which has been in existence since the Portuguese era. The draft of this UCC law of Uttarakhand was prepared by a 5-member panel and it was submitted to the Uttarakhand government on 2nd February. After this, it also got the approval of the cabinet on 4th February 2024.

The government of Uttarakhand on January 23 this year notified the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which contains clarity of legal provisions for marital conditions and protection of individual rights and social harmony, an official statement read.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.