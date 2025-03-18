Friday, June 20, 2025
Pakistan: Locals loot laptops, desktops and other gadgets from a Chinese call centre in Islamabad during a raid, video goes viral

Recently, a video of a group of people looting laptops and other gadgets from a call centre in Islamabad, Pakistan went viral on social media. The video being widely shared on the internet shows crowds of people running out of the call centre building grabbing laptops, desktops, CPUs and other gadgets.

Some reports claim that the video is related to a call centre which was being run by some Chinese nationals in sector F-11 in Islamabad. The visuals reportedly capture the incident that happened during a raid conducted by the Cybercrime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on 15th March. The call centre was allegedly involved in international fraud and scamming activities and was under the watch of the investigation agency for some time. The centre also employed several Pakistani nationals. The video visuals also showed some foreign nationals running out of the centre in the crowd. Over 24 persons, including foreign nationals, were detained by the FIA during the raid.

However, what was supposed to be a high-profile operation of the FIA, turned into chaos as a large number of locals on a looting spree barged into the call centre and started grabbing everything they could lay their hands on. Due to the poor security arrangements, people looted all the gadgets in the centre which would have provided crucial evidence during the investigation. The veracity of the video, however, is not confirmed yet.

Pakistani people looted cash from debris after an explosion in a bank

A similar bizarre incident of looting was reported in December 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan when some locals took advantage of an explosion in a bank building and looted cash from the debris. Displaying utter callousness, the locals even dug out the iron safe of the bank from the rubble and tried taking it to a different place. The security guard of the bank reported the incident that some people present at the site of the explosion tried to do away with the iron safe of the bank buried in the wreckage post the explosion. He also explained how people gathered to collect the bank notes after the explosion.

