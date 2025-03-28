Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, who is facing the flak for his controversial comments about Rajput King Rana Sanga, refused to back down on Thursday (27th March). His comments caused a major showdown in the Rajya Sabha on Friday (28th March) as the BJP MPs protested and raised slogans against Ramji Lal’s comments, demanding his apology. As a result, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes.

Ramji Lal Suman made the controversial remarks while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on 21st March. He said that the Indian Muslims did not consider Babur as their ideal and followed the Sufi tradition. “They follow Muhammad Saheb and the Sufi tradition. However, I want to ask, who brought Babur here? It was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi. So, if that’s the case, then Hindus must be descendants of the traitor Sanga. We criticize Babur, but why do we not criticize Rana Sanga?” he said. “Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. He had the misconception that Babur was a robber, and that he would go back, and Rana Sanga would rule, but Babur declared himself the ruler of Hindustan and refused to leave,” He added.

Outraged by his disrespectful comments about the Rajput ruler, several Karni Sena activists stormed his residence in Agra, damaging vehicles and other property. Karni Sena also held protests at different places in Uttar Pradesh against his remarks. Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu condemned his remarks and said that he insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals. He demanded an apology from Ramji Lal Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. An FIR was registered by the Agra police in connection with vandalism at the MP’s house, and several persons were detained.

Despite severe backlash against his remark, the SP leader has refused to apologise. Claiming his comments to be true, he said, “I will not apologise in this life, I do not know about the next life.”

Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwa, the National General Secretary, lashed out at Ramji Lal Suman in the Rajya Sabha, accusing him of intentionally disrespecting the Rajput ruler. “We will not compromise on this issue until Congress and Ramji Sumanji apologise, “said Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwa, the National General Secretary of the BJP.

राणा सांगा का अपमान नहीं सहेगा हिन्दुस्तान

राज्यसभा 28th March 2025

RADHA MOHAN AGARWAL.mp4 pic.twitter.com/KKqGnpZKr0 — Dr.Radha Mohan Das Agrawal (@AgrawalRMD) March 28, 2025

Muslims helped Hindu devotees in the Mahakumbh Mela

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ramji Lal Suman claimed that Muslims helped Hindu devotees during the stampede in the Mahakumbh Mela. He added that Muslims even provided shelters to Hindu devotees in their homes. “For a long time, there has been an effort to create tension between Hindus and Muslims… We come from ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ traditions… During Maha Kumbh, when the stampede happened, it was Muslim families who took the devotees in and took care of them. We should not do anything to disrespect the religious sentiments of anyone,” he said.

VIDEO | Here's what Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman said on issue of Sambhal administration denying permission for offering namaz on road:



"For a long time, there has been an effort to create distress between Hindu and Muslims… We come from 'Ganga-Jamuni' traditions…… pic.twitter.com/IRNVGM1mgb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2025

Meanwhile, distancing the Congress party from Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gave the entire controversy a casteist alleging that the attack on the SP leader’s house was an ‘anti-Dalit action’. “None have the right to take law and order into their hands and break into an MP’s house and resort to vandalism. Such anti-Dalit actions will not be tolerated,” said Kharge.