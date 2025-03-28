Tensions flared up in the Karpuri Gram Police Station area in the Samastipur district of Bihar on Friday (28th March) after a Hanuman idol inside a village temple was vandalised. The incident outraged locals, who came out on the streets and protested against it. The situation was pacified after the intervention of the local administration. Locals have alleged that some unidentified miscreants threw stones inside the Hanuman temple located in Dadhiya Belar village, which damaged a limb of the idol.

Police assured action against the culprits

As per reports, the Police swung into action on receiving information about the incident. Police assured the locals that action would be taken against those responsible for damaging the Hanuman idol. Besides, the police said that a new idol would be installed in the temple. “Ashtajaam will be held on 6th April in the temple. A new idol will be installed. Action will also be taken against the arrested accused. If any incident happens with the accused, action will also be taken against them. Refrain from increasing the controversy or else the matter will turn upside down. It is a matter in your hands, keep your hands to yourself,” said ASP Sanjay Pandey.

Addressing the angry locals through a loudspeaker, ASP Pandey said, “Have faith in the police. Do not take the law into your hands. A very big action can be taken.” A suspect was reportedly caught by the locals and was later handed over to the police. To prevent any untoward situation, police personnel from about 12 police stations, including ADM Sanjay Kumar and ASP Sanjay Pandey, were camping in the area.

Locals suspect a conspiracy

The locals alleged a conspiracy behind the idol vandalisation. One of the locals said that the idol was vandalised after everyone had left after performing the daily morning prayer. The temple priest Laxman Das said that several people arrived after the morning prayer and pelted stones at the temple. “Eevryone went to their homes after the morning Aarti held at 7 am. Thereafter, around 8-10 people arrived and pelted stones at the temple and vandalised the limb of the idol,” said the priest.

“In a village in the Karpurigram police station area, a youth damaged the idol by throwing a stone in the temple. The local people caught the accused. The police have arrested him. The accused will be questioned. It has come to light that other people were involved in this incident. They will be identified and action will be taken,” ASP Sanjay Pandey said.