In a unique gesture, the Sambhal Police have decided to use stones pelted at them by Muslim rioters during Sambhal violence to construct police posts.

Speaking to the media, Sambhal SP KK Vishnoi informed about this symbolic gesture of the Police. He said that in addition to the police posts a project named ‘Safe Sambhal’ has also been launched by the police to make the region safe. Under the project, the Sambhal Police plan to install CCTV worth Rs 3 crore across the town. Around 600 cameras have been installed so far.

“A total of 38 outposts are being built in Smabhal with the stones pelted at police on November 24…A ‘Safe Sambhal’ initiative has also been launched by the police here under which cameras worth Rs 3 crore have been installed. These cameras will help in face identification. Over 600 cameras have already been installed,” said SP Vishnoi.

In the aftermath of the violence in Sambhal last year, the police have been making every effort to restore normalcy in the area by diffusing tensions and taking action against those involved in the violence.

Sambhal Violence

On 24th November 2024, during the second round of court-mandated survey at Jama Masjid, Islamist mobsters gathered outside the mosque and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at police, opened fire at police personnel and set ablaze vehicles and shops. At least 20 police personnel were injured during violence and four mobsters were killed in the mayhem, likely from illegal guns carried by rioters.

Dozens of arrests have been made so far in the case. The Sambhal Police has been putting up posters of wanted accused caputured in CCTVs.