Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Call your Ram to save you': Muslim mob tried to burn down Sheetla Mata...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Call your Ram to save you’: Muslim mob tried to burn down Sheetla Mata Temple in Mhow, taunted Hindus – Read what eyewitnesses said

The burn marks found outside the temple premises point towards a failed attempt to burn down the temple. The mob also pelted stones at the temple, which were shown to a Zee News reporter by the locals.

OpIndia Staff
Burn marks outside Sheetla Mata Mandir in Mhow after mob violence
Islamist mob allegedly attempted to burn Sheetla Mata Mandir in Mhow (SS from video by Zee News)

On 9th March, an Islamist mob attempted to burn down Sheetla Mata Mandir during the violence that erupted following the Indian win in the Champions Trophy. As a group of cricket fans passed in front of a mosque in Mhow, Indore district, of Madhya Pradesh following India’s historic triumph, violence broke out.

According to eyewitnesses, the burn marks found outside the temple premises point towards a failed attempt to burn down the temple. The mob also pelted stones at the temple, which were shown to a Zee News reporter by the locals.

Attack on temple and surrounding houses

Speaking to Zee News, eyewitnesses said that after the police dispersed the mob from outside the mosque, it regrouped and moved towards the temple. The mob pelted stones at both the temple and nearby houses owned by Hindu families. One of the eyewitnesses, whose house was also targeted, said that the attack was recorded on CCTV. They further said that petrol bombs and stones were hurled at the temple premises, and police vehicles were destroyed along with private vehicles, including bikes and cars.

Violence erupted after Indian win in Champions Trophy

The violence reportedly began following celebrations after the Indian cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. When a procession was passing through the lane where the mosque is located, some Muslims standing outside the mosque attacked the fans celebrating. The situation escalated quickly into a riot-like situation. Police forces were deployed to control the situation, but by then, extensive damage had been done.

Residents told Zee News that the mob specifically targeted Hindu families. The rioters shouted inflammatory slogans, including anti-India chants and provocations related to Hindu beliefs.

“They set our vehicles on fire and taunted us, saying, ‘Call your Ram, let’s see who saves you now,’” said a local resident. Houses and vehicles were severely damaged, with doors and windows shattered.

The locals added that even after the police controlled the situation, they were not able to sleep for the rest of the night.

Multiple arrests were made by the police on 10th March in connection with the violence.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSheetla Mata Mandir Mhow, stone pelting on temple, petrol bomb
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

From the Ram Temple construction to flag-hoisting at the Pavagadh Kali Mata Temple: How PM Modi rekindled Hindu pride after centuries of suppression

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Muslims put up a board banning Garba near Mosques, Dargahs and Madrasas in a village, FIR filed after outraged Hindus filed complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com