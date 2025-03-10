On 9th March, an Islamist mob attempted to burn down Sheetla Mata Mandir during the violence that erupted following the Indian win in the Champions Trophy. As a group of cricket fans passed in front of a mosque in Mhow, Indore district, of Madhya Pradesh following India’s historic triumph, violence broke out.

According to eyewitnesses, the burn marks found outside the temple premises point towards a failed attempt to burn down the temple. The mob also pelted stones at the temple, which were shown to a Zee News reporter by the locals.

Attack on temple and surrounding houses

Speaking to Zee News, eyewitnesses said that after the police dispersed the mob from outside the mosque, it regrouped and moved towards the temple. The mob pelted stones at both the temple and nearby houses owned by Hindu families. One of the eyewitnesses, whose house was also targeted, said that the attack was recorded on CCTV. They further said that petrol bombs and stones were hurled at the temple premises, and police vehicles were destroyed along with private vehicles, including bikes and cars.

Violence erupted after Indian win in Champions Trophy

The violence reportedly began following celebrations after the Indian cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. When a procession was passing through the lane where the mosque is located, some Muslims standing outside the mosque attacked the fans celebrating. The situation escalated quickly into a riot-like situation. Police forces were deployed to control the situation, but by then, extensive damage had been done.

Residents told Zee News that the mob specifically targeted Hindu families. The rioters shouted inflammatory slogans, including anti-India chants and provocations related to Hindu beliefs.

“They set our vehicles on fire and taunted us, saying, ‘Call your Ram, let’s see who saves you now,’” said a local resident. Houses and vehicles were severely damaged, with doors and windows shattered.

The locals added that even after the police controlled the situation, they were not able to sleep for the rest of the night.

Multiple arrests were made by the police on 10th March in connection with the violence.