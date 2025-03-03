On 26th February, a cab driver who had thrown out a Pakistani and his Indian girlfriend after they used derogatory language for people of Delhi is making headlines for putting up posters of Aurangzeb in public toilets. Interestingly, Pakistani media has learned about the incident and has been crying foul over it. The cab driver, identified as Gaurav Sharma, recently uploaded videos of pasting posters of Aurangzeb, Akbar and Babur in public toilets and on garbage cans in Pilkhuwa town of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Pakistan Today, in one of its reports, called the group of men pasting posters “the extremist group wearing saffron scarves”. Miffed by the act, Pakistani media claimed that it was not an isolated incident but part of a “broader, coordinated campaign led by Hindutva groups and far-right politicians”.

The pro-Islamic portal Siasat Daily also covered the incident and called the group of men “radicals”. Siasat objected to such incidents and attempted to claim that it was part of a campaign to erase Mughal history. The portal gave examples of the renaming of cities such as Allahabad to Prayagraj and Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. However, it failed to acknowledge that the Mughals were invaders who themselves changed the names of historic cities in India. For example, Prayagraj existed long before the Mughals entered India, and it acquired its Islamic name much later, specifically around Akbar’s rule.

Pakistani national and his girlfriend kicked out of cab by Uber driver in Delhi over anti-India remarks

In August 2024, a video went viral on social media in which the man can be seen getting angry at a Pakistani man and his girlfriend. He accused the pair of insulting the people of Delhi which he couldn’t tolerate and asked them to step out of the four-wheeler and then left them in the middle of the road.

The taxi driver initially warned the duo not to offend Delhiites and asserted that he would not put up with it, as witnessed in the widely shared footage. While filming the video, the girl retorted that the person seated next to her hadn’t said anything like that and was instead criticizing the people of Delhi for being selfish. She then argued that no one opposes when Mumbai people talk negatively about Delhiites, but if a Pakistani voices anything, then it becomes unacceptable/ a problem. Furthermore, she pointed out that the cabbie shouldn’t have brought up his Brahmin caste in the conversation.

The cab driver also tried to explain his point of view, which further escalated the matter, following which he refused the two passengers to drop them at their destination.