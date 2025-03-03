On 2nd March, Hathgaon Police in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, arrested three individuals identified as Taufiq, Imtiaz, and Maulvi Azam Khan for forcefully converting a Hindu man to Islam. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter.

Content of the FIR

The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Ramprasad, father of the victim, who has been identified as Rammanohar, under Sections 127(2), 352, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

According to the complainant, his son had been working in Haridwar Mandi for the past 4-5 years, where he came into contact with Taufiq. The latter lured his son by offering to marry the victim to his sister Shabnam and facilitated their communication via mobile phone.

For the past few days, Ramprasad was unable to contact his son, and there was no information about his whereabouts. On 27th February, at around 4 PM, he received information that his son was forcibly confined in Mirpur Kurusti by Taufiq, his father Hakim Shah, his relative Imtiaz, and Maulvi Azam Khan. They allegedly coerced him into converting to Islam using threats and intimidation. Furthermore, he accused them of forcibly conducting his son’s marriage with Shabnam as per Muslim rituals.

When Ramprasad reached the location, he found out that the accused had already converted his son to Islam and changed his name to Munawwar after forcibly making him marry Shabnam. When Ramprasad confronted them, they allegedly hurled abuses and threatened to kill him, forcing him to flee the location. He said in his complaint, “They blatantly declared that they had converted my son from Hinduism to Islam and challenged me to take any action if I wished.”

Agreement between Rammanohar and Shabnam for a live-in relationship

Reportedly, Taufiq presented a notary-stamped agreement dated 8th May 2024, declaring that Rammanohar and Shabnam were in a live-in relationship. When police questioned them, they reportedly told the police that they wanted to live together. Shabnam told the police that they started talking on the phone around a year ago. Later, they started talking on Instagram and via video calls. Around three months ago, they went to Surat and then to Rajkot, where Nikah (Islamic wedding) was performed between them. She further claimed that they had been living together at her sister’s house for the past 15 days.

‘Convert to Hinduism and marry at a temple’ demands victim’s mother

Rammanohar’s family has accused Taufiq and others of brainwashing their son. Reports suggest that his mother expressed willingness to accept Shabnam as their daughter-in-law but only if she converted to Hinduism and got married in a temple.

Station in-charge Abhilash Tiwari said in a statement that an FIR has been registered against four accused, and further investigation is underway.