On 7th March, a Hindu priest was dragged out of a Shiv Mandir and assaulted by an Islamist mob in Sikandarabad village of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The attack on the hapless priest took place over the playing of bhajans on a loudspeaker.

According to media reports, a group of Muslims stormed the Shiv Temple on Friday evening and got into an argument with the priest, Prem Singh. The assailants, reportedly acting under the influence of village head Afzal Ali, threatened to evict Hindus from the village if loudspeakers were used again in the temple. Following the incident, the priest approached the police and filed a formal complaint against the assailants. Additional forces were deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Details of the incident

According to reports, the confrontation between Islamists and Prem Singh started when the priest, as part of his daily prayers, played bhajans on the temple loudspeaker during the evening aarti. A group of Islamists, including Bhuri, Taufiq, Iqbal, Chhidda, Israel, Shaida, Shakeel, Munsa Ali, Gulnaz, Anees, and others, barged into the temple and demanded that he stop the music.

When the priest refused, they started hurling abuses. The mob forcibly dragged the priest outside and started beating him. Women in the accompanying mob reportedly shouted threats and warned that Hindus would be expelled from the village if loudspeakers were ever used in the temple again.

When the villagers learned about the incident, they rushed to rescue the priest. As soon as they arrived at the temple, the Islamist mob fled. However, before leaving, they issued a “final warning” to the priest, stating that he would be killed if he played bhajans again. Notably, Hindus are a minority in the village. Singh said that the village Pradhan Afzal Ali supported the attackers. Later, a police complaint was filed against the attackers.

Content of FIR filed by the Priest

Based on the priest’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at Tanda police station under Sections 191(2), 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In his complaint, the priest stated that on 7th March, at around 6:30 PM, he was inside the temple when the assailants arrived, dragged him outside, and started beating him. They warned him not to use the loudspeaker again and hurled abuses.

Source: UP Police

The attackers also threatened to kill the priest if he ever used the loudspeakers again. The priest told the police that the assailants claimed the village head was with them and that they would expel Hindus from the village. He further stated that the Hindu residents, already a small minority in the village, are living in fear following the incident.

Multiple assailants arrested, confirms police

In a statement on social media platform X, Rampur police confirmed that a case has been registered based on the priest’s complaint under relevant sections, and legal action has been taken by arresting 12 accused. The police further stated that the law and order situation is under control in the area.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में दाखिला तहरीर के आधार पर थाना टांडा पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 12 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है । कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है । — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) March 9, 2025

Speaking to the media, station in-charge Omkar Singh stated that police presence has been increased in the village. The police suggested that it was a minor altercation and denied that a major assault took place. Circle Officer Kirtinidhi Anand stated that a peace committee meeting was held to ease tensions in the village.