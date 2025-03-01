Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Afsan posing as ‘Arsh’ raped Hindu woman, attempted abduction and forced conversion, arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Afsan posing as ‘Arsh’ raped Hindu woman, attempted abduction and forced conversion, arrested

On 27th February, at around 8:30 PM, Afsan and his relatives tried to abduct the victim after she refused to convert to Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Uttarakhand police arrest Afsan for posing as Hindu and raping woman
Uttarakhand police arrested Afsan for posing as a Hindu, raping a woman, and attempting abduction after she refused marriage. (Image: Representational image generated by OpIndia using Grok AI)

On 28th February, Haridwar police arrested a man named Afsan for posing as Arsh and allegedly sexually exploiting a Hindu woman on the pretext of marriage. When the woman discovered his true identity, he attempted to abduct her and force her to convert to Islam. However, she managed to escape and contacted Hindu organisations, who helped her file a complaint with the police.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Doval said that Afsan had been arrested based on the victim’s complaint and that further investigation into the matter was underway. The victim has sought police protection, stating that she fears for her life from the Muslim man and his family.

OpIndia accessed the FIR filed in the case.

The FIR has been registered at Kankhal Police Station under Section 3 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act and Sections 142, 190, 191(2), 351(3), and 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, the 21-year-old victim came into contact with 30-year-old Afsan at a gym. Afsan, who was wearing a tilak at the time, introduced himself as a Hindu man named “Arsh”. As their friendship grew, Arsh proposed marriage to her and sexually exploited her by giving false hopes. When the victim pressed him for marriage, he asked her to convert to Islam.

Upon realising that his real name was Afsan and that he lived in Godewali village, the victim refused to marry him. After that, Afsan allegedly came to her house with his uncle and pressured her to convert to Islam. On 27th February, at around 8:30 PM, Afsan asked her to meet him at Khokhra Tihara Jamaalpur Kalan. When she arrived, Afsan, his father Bhura, his uncle, and two unidentified men were present. They attempted to abduct her and force her into a car but failed. While fleeing the scene, they issued death threats to the victim and claimed they would convert her to Islam by any means.

The SSP told the media that the accused repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and pressured her to convert to Islam. The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and the police have assured strict action against those involved in the matter. The victim’s statement under Section 164 has been recorded.

Uttarakhand CM instructed police to take strict action in similar matters

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, held a meeting with senior police and administrative officials in June 2023, where he instructed them to take strict action in cases where Muslim men reportedly hid their identities to befriend and exploit Hindu women. The CM’s instructions came after several such cases were reported in Chamoli, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, and other districts in the state.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsafsan posed as Arsh, Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Kankhal Police Station
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Aurangzeb Ahmed, the ‘centre of gravity’, and Pakistan’s flight from reality: How PAF officer became the meme face of military collapse

Jinit Jain -

Historic success in the resolve of a ‘Naxal-free India’: 31 Naxalites killed in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism at Karreguttalu Hill on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

OpIndia Staff -

Union Cabinet approves a new semiconductor manufacturing plant by HCL and Foxconn at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the sixth unit in the country to...

ANI -

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not just military supremacy, but a geopolitical shockwave: A clear message that India won’t just retaliate, it will escalate and...

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems were jammed to complete the mission in 23 minutes: Read how Operation Sindoor marks the Rise of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

OpIndia Staff -

What really happened at Kirana Hills? As the US dodges questions about a potential nuclear leak, the quiet evacuation of nearby villages raises alarm...

Aditi -

Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad ranked among top schools in the country by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training

ANI -

Chinese official media calls Pakistan’s fake claim of destroying India’s S-400 system in Adampur a ‘tech breakthrough’, day after PM Modi posed with the...

OpIndia Staff -

After pro-Pakistan ‘Aman ki Asha’, liberals are simping over Turkey since Indians are giving boycott calls against Turkey and Azerbaijan

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited registers ₹3,977 crore profit in January-March 2025 quarter, annual profit goes up by 10% reaching ₹8,364 crore

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com