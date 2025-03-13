Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal govt bans Holi in Santiniketan Sonajhuri Haat in the name of protecting...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal govt bans Holi in Santiniketan Sonajhuri Haat in the name of protecting trees, BJP calls it Mamata Banerjee’s politics of appeasement

Several banners have been placed in the area asking people, both domestic and foreign tourists, not to park their cars there or celebrate the festival of colors

OpIndia Staff

On 12th March, an official said that the West Bengal government has prohibited Holi festivities in Sonajhuri Haat in the Birbhum district of Santiniketan this year due to possible harm to the local greeneries. The well-known bazaar is close to the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage site of Visva Bharati University’s Santiniketan campus.

Several banners have been placed in the area asking people, both domestic and foreign tourists, not to park their cars there or celebrate the festival of colors, according to Bolpur Divisional Forest Officer Rahul Kumar. He added that visitors were asked not to record the Holi celebrations on camera. “The department will seek support of police and administration to enforce the ban but will also leave it to people for the better sense to prevail,” he conveyed.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the development and referred to the political agenda of appeasement of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC). He said, “This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during CPIM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every police station for Holi. What was the issue in the meeting, this is a special month for the other community and this time Holi is falling on a Friday (Jumma).”

“So, it was openly said that colours should not be used and Holi should be celebrated. There will be arrests if someone does something. Birbhum Additional SP (Superintendent of Police) said that by 10 am, the Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should be wrapped up because it is Friday. This is happening in Bengal for the first time. Mamata Banerjee’s Police administration is doing politics of divides, it is doing politics of appeasement,” he pointed out.

According to a spokesman for the central university Visva Bharati, its UNESCO heritage designation prevents the campus from being opened to thousands of people during Holi. “We are not issuing any diktat and people in large groups will be prevented from walking to the Sonajhuri Khowai belt on 14th March, the day of Dol Yatra,” the DFO claimed. He further added, “What we want to avert is the assembling of thousands of people during the festival of colours in an area where there is a green cover. The sprinkling of coloured water may cause irreparable damage to trees. Let us take the pledge to save Sonajhuri from any ecological damage on 14th March.”

Visva Bharati had ceased public participation in ‘Basanto Utsav’ (spring festival) after 2019, and this is the first time the forest department has prohibited the Holi celebrations at Sonajhuri Haat, which had become a popular venue for lakhs of people during the festival. “We are not opening the varsity campus (to all) for the ‘Basanto Utsav’ because of the UNESCO World Heritage status. Opening it up for all would mean accommodating more than 5,00,000 people within the ashrama, which Visva-Bharati cannot manage in terms of infrastructure and logistics,” the university spokesperson stated.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -
It’s telling enough that Rahul Gandhi and Congress had to lean on a Newslaundry report to prop up their bogus ‘vote chori’ claims but the fact that its authors are rabid Hinduphobes exposes just how low the party has sunk.
News Reports

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -
OpIndia’s RTI reveals state-wise dog bite cases across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh leading. Despite crores spent on ABC drives, millions suffer annually, while rabies deaths remain grossly under-reported in government records.

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com