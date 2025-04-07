Monday, April 7, 2025
Adani’s Colombo West terminal commences operations: Landmark achievement in India-Sri Lanka maritime partnership

Adani's Colombo West International Terminal commences operations

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 7.

The Colombo West International Terminal, developed by Adani, is the first fully automated terminal in Colombo, aimed to enhance the efficiency of the port and ease congestion.

Developed under a landmark Public Private Partnership, CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising India’s largest port operator Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, (APSEZ), leading Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keels Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Port Authority, under a 35-year (build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

The CWIT represents an investment of around USD 800 million. It stretches 1400 metre quay in length and 20 metres depth, enabling the terminal to handle 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually. 

Developed with the goal in mind of making Colombo one of the key transhipment hubs in the South Asia, the CWIT is first deep water terminal in Clombo to be fully automated, with enhanced cargo handling capabilities, improved vessel turnaround time.

The construction of the CWIT started in 2022 and has progressed rapidly.

“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in the regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly in the Global Maritime map,” stated Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group. 

