IPL: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honoured by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his mind-boggling century, gets reward of Rs 10 lakhs

Nitish Kumar congratulated Suryavanshi for his 101 off 38 balls during Rajasthan's resounding 8-wicket triumph and on Tuesday announced a prize of Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Image Source: BBC)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a prize money of Rs 10 lakh for the 14-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Suyravanshi following his record-breaking ton against Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi left an everlasting impression in the history of the T20 format with his grand spectacle at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 14-year-old, who has recently taken baby steps in his career, toyed with GT’s bowling unit, boasting 694 international caps.

At 14 years and 32 days, the boy wonder, who hails from Bihar, became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket and the second-fastest to hit a ton in the cash-rich league’s history after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball heroic effort against Pune Warriors in 2013. It took a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna to put an end to Suryavanshi’s relentless onslaught.

Nitish congratulated Suryavanshi for his impeccable performance during Rajasthan’s resounding 8-wicket triumph, and on Tuesday announced a prize of Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket as a result of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024, and at that time, I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given a prize money of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,” Nitish wrote on X.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also hailed the 14-year-old for his memorable performance and told reporters, “On behalf of the party, I wish him all the best. He is a young talent and has made such a beautiful start at such a young age. His future is very bright.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

