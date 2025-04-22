Tuesday, April 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBusiness Standard invents quote from Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, falsely...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Business Standard invents quote from Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, falsely claims Editorial opinion was written by him

Another user joked under Panagariya's post, "They are using predictive AI. You will be writing this a few weeks later".

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Panagaria falsely attributed by Business Standard
Arvind Panagaria, the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission (L), Business Standard (R)

Arvind Panagariya, the chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission, has asked media outlet Business Standard to show him where he wrote the Editorial opinion they have attributed to him. Taking to X, the Economist and the chancellor of Nalanda University wrote, “Dear BS, care to share with me where I wrote this?”.

Panagariya was responding to a post by Business Standard that had attributed a quote in an Editorial to him, claiming he had ‘written’ it.

The post by Business Standard was shared at 9.16 AM today on April 22. However, the article shows it was published on April 21, at 9.17 PM.

It read, “The 16th Finance Commission has about 6 months to submit its report. There is a need to reduce and rationalise CCS while the increasing level of debt in several states also needs to be addressed. Higher debt in states will create growth and stability risks,” writes Arvind Panagariya. It had even tagged Panagariya’s handle on X.

The linked article has Panagaria’s image. It is titled ‘Resource allocation: Finance Commission needs to address multiple issues’. The article is categorised as an Opinion piece under ‘Business Standard Editorial Comments’ section.

Business Standard is yet to correct the attribution or provide any explanation for their mistake.

X users have also expressed shock at the blatant mistake that is yet to be even acknowledged. “Business Standard wrote an entire Editorial without the author’s permission or knowledge? Reason why I call them B*ll S**t India”, wrote one user.

Another user joked under Panagariya’s post, “They are using predictive AI. You will be writing this a few weeks later”.

Padma Bhushan Arvind Panagariya is a noted Indian Economist who was appointed as the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission by the government of India. He also holds the position of Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, New York City. He served as the Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog from 2015 to 2017 and was earlier the chief economist of the Asian Development Bank.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre sells tea worth a record Rs 3850 crores in FY 2024-25

ANI -
According to the reports of the Tea Board of India, there are over 1.22 lakh Small Tea Growers in 28 districts of Assam, and their tea area is 114847.89 hectares of land, contributing nearly 52 per cent of the total tea production in the state.
News Reports

Kerala Government declares three-day mourning following the death of Pope Francis

ANI -
A two-day state mourning will be observed on April 22 and April 23. Additionally, a one-day state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral, which will be communicated separately.

PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and his family at his residence, gives special gifts to Vance children: Watch

6 years of Easter bombings in Sri Lanka by ISIS terrorists: Then and now, how the island nation has been handling Islamic terrorism

‘Fact-checker’ Zubair does it again, resorts to ad-hominem attacks instead of fact-checking claim about Islam considering idol worship bigger sin than rape

Waqf property misused in Ahmedabad for 20 years: Salim and 4 others arrested for illegal rent collection after whistleblower Mohammad files complaint

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com