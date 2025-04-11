Hindu organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took out a protest rally in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, against the incident where a Hindu student studying in a Christian nursing college was barred from appearing in the examination after she refused to convert to Christianity. According to Dainik Bhaskar, hundreds of Hindus participated in the Hindu Akrosh Rally that began from Saliatoli and concluded at Jai Stambh Chowk, passing through the Tehsil office and police station. Security around the nursing college was tightened because of the rally to prevent any untoward situation.

Acharya Rakesh and Bajrang Dal district president Vijay Aditya Singh Judev led the rally. Acharya Rakesh said that the incident has exposed how attempts at conversion are being made in the name of service. He added that if the culprits, including the principal of the college, are not arrested, then a bigger movement will be launched and action will be taken to cancel the recognition of the college. Describing the incident as an attack on the faith of Hindus, Judev alleged that no action has been taken by the administration against the culprits despite the complaint of the student.

What was the incident?

Amisha Bai, a final year student at Holy Cross Nursing College, Kunkuri, had accused the principal of the college, Vincy Joseph, of forcing her to convert to Christianity. She alleged that three months after she enrolled in the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course at the college, the Principal offered her to convert. Initially, she ignored the offer, but the offer soon turned into pressure. The Principal allegedly kept forcing her to become a nun. When Amisha Bai refused to give in, the college management started harassing her, and her attendance was not registered.

It is alleged that the college management went to the extent of throwing her out of the class and barring her from entering the college premises. She was expelled from the hostel on April 1, 2025 and was prevented from taking the examination. Amisha Bai approached authorities with her complaint, after which she was allowed to sit for the exam but was threatened that she would fail. She submitted a written complaint to the Collector and SP regarding the matter and demanded action.

The father of the student suffers from physical disability. He hardly manages to provide for her education. He alleged that the college authorities used to call him and scold him for the tiniest mistakes of his daughter. “My daughter has told me about this harassment many times. The college sister (principal) repeatedly asked her to become a nun. I always told her to focus on her studies. If she has to become a nun, then there are Brahma Kumaris in our Hindu religion, too. Join them. The college people used to call us and scold us even for the smallest mistake of the girl. We did not say anything because we are poor people. We are somehow educating the girl, ” the father said.