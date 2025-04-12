OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
DMK leader K Ponmudy issues apology for his derogatory and vulgar remarks against women and Hinduism

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

ANI

K Ponmudy, former Deputy General Secretary of DMK, on Saturday apologized for his alleged derogatory and “vulgar” remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism.

Ponmudy said that he “immediately” regretted his “inappropriate” remarks.

“I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I had made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment. I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words,” Ponmudy said.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju slammed Ponmudy on Friday, accusing him of having a “habit” of making “disrespectful” remarks about women.

“Minister Ponmudi has made it a habit to continually speak disrespectfully about women and marginalized communities,” Raju told reporters.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also slammed Ponmudy as a “disgrace” to the public, and a “true representation” of DMK.

Condemning Ponmudy’s reported controversial remarks on women and Hinduism, Sathyan said that DMK leaders can go to any extent to mock religious beliefs and practices, particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs.

Ponmudy’s remarks also drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson CR Kesavan, who demanded his removal from the Ministerial post, stating that he has no “moral rights” to stay as Minister.

Kesavan accused the ruling DMK of indulging in “mere eyewash” by removing Ponmudy ‘from just the party’s position and not from the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Earlier, DMK MP Kanizmozhi too condemned Minister Ponmudy’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable.”

“Minister Ponmudy’s recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable,” Kanimozhi posted on X.

Ponmudy had purportedly made a ‘joke’ on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
