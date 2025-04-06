A video went viral on the internet, showing some employees of a marketing firm in Kerala being abused and humiliated for failing to meet the sales targets.

The state Labour Department had launched a probe into the matter. Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty condemned the incident and ordered action. The Minister said that the Errnakulum labour officer has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

“Kerala is a state that implements strong labour laws. No kind of labour harassment will be allowed. The Ernakulum Labour Officer has been tasked with the investigation and submitting a report. Other steps will be taken based on the investigation report. Such things will not be accepted. No institution will be allowed to operate in this manner. Such an incident should not be repeated with any worker,” said Sivankutty.

The viral video shows employees being abused

The video visuals show some people said to be the employees of a marketing firm being subjected to inhuman treatment by some men. The employees are made to walk and bark like dogs with belts tied around their necks while others stand there and watch. They are made to remove their pants and lick the coins lying on the floor.

जंजीर से बांधकर जानवरों की तरह चलवाया?…टारगेट नहीं पूरा होने पर बेशर्म कंपनी ने कर्मचारियों को दी ऐसी सज़ा?



केरल के कोच्चि का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है, दावा है कि एक प्राइवेट मार्केटिंग फर्म के खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले कर्मचारियों को अमानवीय व्यवहार का सामना करना पड़… pic.twitter.com/3Du2kgPP1u — AajTak (@aajtak) April 6, 2025

The incident is said to have happened at a branch of the Hindustan Paper Links located on the Kaloor Janatha Road, as reported by Kerala Kumudi. However, Onmanorama reported that as per the initial information received by the police, the incident happened in an office in Perumbavoor. A labour department official was also quoted by Onmanorama as confirming that the incident took place in Perumbavoor. The Perumbavoor police reportedly said that they have received a complaint from the employees regarding the incident. However, an FIR has not been registered as yet. The police also said that the owner of the concerned private company was earlier arrested in a sexual harassment case and is currently out on bail.

Statement of one of the employees

As per the statement of an employee of the company, as reported by Kerala Kumudi, the incident happened at Hindustan Paper Links in Kochi months ago. The video of the incident is said to have been recorded by a former manager named Mana,f who was fired from the company. The employee reportedly said that the footage has been circulated to defame the company.