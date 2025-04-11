OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Friday, April 11, 2025
HomeNews ReportsFlight operations disrupted at Delhi airport due to dust storm, 15 flights diverted
News Reports
Updated:

Flight operations disrupted at Delhi airport due to dust storm, 15 flights diverted

Delhi experienced dust storms on Friday evening. Several parts of Delhi were impacted due to the change in weather that also provided relief from scorching heat.

ANI

Fifteen flights were diverted, and several were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday due to dust storms and gusty winds, as per the Airport sources.

Delhi experienced dust storms on Friday evening. Several parts of Delhi were impacted due to the change in weather that also provided relief from scorching heat.

Air India issued a travel advisory for their passengers after the sudden change of weather in Delhi and northern areas. According to the advisory, heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, have affected flight operations across parts of Northern India, due to which some of the Air India flights from Delhi have either been diverted or are delayed.

The officials are closely monitoring the situation and are doing the best possible to minimalise the disruptions.

“Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption. We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport”, the travel advisory said.

Several parts of Delhi witnessed a dust storm on Friday evening that led to trees falling in some areas and residents shutting windows to prevent dust from entering their houses.

Traffic was also disrupted as trees or their branches fell. Flight operations were also impacted in parts of northern India. Delhi had witnessed a dust storm on Thursday also.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, while Yellow Alerts have been issued for four other districts.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ahmedabad: Muslim mob offers Namaz on the road outside a mosque to protest against the Waqf Act; spread ‘they will take away our mosques’...

OpIndia Staff -

If Muslims can promote exclusionary systems like Halal and Waqf, Hindus can promote the same: Why the debate over Sharbat and ‘liberals’ getting triggered...

Shraddha Pandey -

Following passage of Waqf bill, are Islamists concocting excuses to target Hindus? After a Muslim was arrested for tearing Quran, another arrested for throwing...

Rukma Rathore -

Uttar Pradesh Police busts a Christian conversion racket in Azamgarh, arrest man and his wife

OpIndia Staff -

China hikes tariffs on imports from US to 125% after American levy on Chinese goods reached 145%

ANI -

House arrest, blasphemy accusations, forceful closure of shops and more: Muslim mobs are unleashing terror on Hindus in Bangladesh while police whitewash atrocities

OpIndia Staff -

Drug addiction, luring young girls and sextortion: How the sordid rape case in Varanasi exposed a sinister gang operated from Continental Cafe

Aditi -

“Disgrace to public, true representation of DMK”: AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan on Minister Ponmudy’s offensive remarks against Hinduism and women

ANI -

As Tamil Nadu, Bengal declare opposition to Waqf Amendment Act, Muslims in Kerala ask govt to do the same: Read how such resolutions have...

Rukma Rathore -

‘Indians deserved it. Terrorists should be honoured with Nishan-e-Pakistan’: Read what Tahawwur Rana told David Headley after the Mumbai 26/11 attack

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com