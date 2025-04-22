Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Guwahati Tea Auction Centre sells tea worth a record Rs 3850 crores in FY 2024-25

In the last 52 years, this year the GTAC sold the highest tea. Last year Assam tea crop was short by 60-70 million kg, and despite it, we sold 3 million more tea in FY 2024-25," Dinesh Bihani, the Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association told ANI.

Representational image, via NewsDrum

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has set a new record, selling tea worth Rs 3850 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, on Tuesday told ANI that, in the FY 2024-25, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre sold 169.13 million kg of tea with an average price of Rs 227.70 and the total turnover is Rs 3850 crore which is Rs 800 crore more compared to the previous year.

“In the financial year 2023-24, GTAC sold 166.34 million kg of tea worth Rs 3048 crore, and the average price was Rs 183.21. But in FY 2024-25, GTAC sold tea worth Rs 3850 crore, which is Rs 800 crore more compared to the previous year. In the last 52 years, this year the GTAC sold the highest tea. Last year Assam tea crop was short by 60-70 million kg, and despite it, we sold 3 million more tea in FY 2024-25,” Bihani said.

He further stated that, following the increase in the average price of tea, small tea growers in Assam are also benefiting.

“Tea price increase at GTAC means the green leaves price will also increase, and the small tea growers of the state are also getting benefits from it,” he said.

According to the reports of the Tea Board of India, there are over 1.22 lakh Small Tea Growers in 28 districts of Assam, and their tea area is 114847.89 hectares of land, contributing nearly 52 per cent of the total tea production in the state.

Four years ago, a special tea named Golden Tips from the Manohari tea estate was sold at GTAC for Rs 1 lakh per kg.

“We hope that the current financial year 2025-26 will be good for Assam tea. Our exports have also increased. Many large buyers are also coming to GTAC. Recently, a tea from Dhekiajuli tea garden was sold at a price of Rs 606 per kg. Following the initiatives of the government, quality tea production has also increased,” Bihani said.

On the other hand, the GTAC Tea Lounge has also recorded a turnover of over Rs 1 crore from its tea promotion and retail activities in the FY 2024-25.

Assam is the largest tea-producing state in India, and it produces over 50 per cent of the country’s total tea. Assam tea has completed 200 years of its glorious journey.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

