Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Hisar “historic” as PM Modi flagged off a direct commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen International Airport to Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration of direct flight to Ayodhya marked the beginning of Maharaja Agrasen Airport’s operations. Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Hisar Airport.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Saini said that from now onwards, people here can easily take darshan of Lord Ram.

“PM Modi, with your blessings, our fields are not only filled with crops but with our hopes. With your arrival, this historic moment has been placed on the fast track of development. This day is a historic day for us all. Direct flight services will be launched from Maharaja Agrasen International Airport to Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki Airport. Also, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Haryana’s first airport terminal will be done. PM Modi, on the occasion of Ram Navami, you took darshan of Ram Setu…” Haryana CM Saini said.

“From today, under your leadership, people can go from Hisar to Ayodhya and take darshan of Lord Ram,” CM Saini said.

Before PM’s visit, the Prime Minister’s Office had stated that there would be scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly) and three flights a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Saini also paid tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Ambedkar’s legacy. He asserted that it was the ideals of Ambedkar which have strengthened and accelerated the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

“On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an ‘Atmnirbhar’ and ‘Viksit’ India,” the Prime Minister said.

Fondly known as ‘Babasaheb,’ Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution.’ Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a ‘Dalit Icon’ for his contributions towards their rights.

