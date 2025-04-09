OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka MGNREGA Scam: Men dress up in sarees, pose as women to claim wages...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka MGNREGA Scam: Men dress up in sarees, pose as women to claim wages using women labourers’ job cards

Illegitimate benefits worth ₹3 lakh were reportedly claimed under the scheme by defrauding the government and depriving women labourers of employment opportunities.

OpIndia Staff
Image via TOI

An incident of fraud in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has surfaced in Malhar village of the Yadgir district of Karnataka. According to reports, some men dressed in sarees and posed as women to claim wages under the MGNREGA scheme.

Men dressed as women to claim benefits worth ₹ 3 lakh

A picture was reportedly uploaded in February this year on the National Mobile Monitoring Service (NMMS), an attendance monitoring system, in which some men and women labourers were seen standing near a canal dredging site. However, it was later revealed that the women labourers in the picture were men masquerading as women. These men were reportedly employed in place of women under the MGNREGA scheme, and misleading attendance photos were uploaded to show that women labourers were provided employment. Illegitimate benefits worth ₹3 lakh were reportedly claimed under the scheme by defrauding the government and depriving women labourers of employment opportunities.

Local Panchayat denies involvement

The incident caused much embarrassment to the concerned officials, and an investigation was ordered into the matter. The local gram panchayat denied having information about the scam and defended the concerned officials, alleging that some outsourced workers were involved in the incident. “I have no role in this case. An outsourced employee did this, I was unaware of the entire scam. When it came to my notice, I suspended the employee. Now, the MGNREGA work is going seamlessly in the village. We have given work to 2,500 workers,” Chennabasava, Panchayat Development Officer of the Malhar village, said.

What is MGNREGA?

MGNREGA is a social welfare scheme to address unemployment and poverty in rural areas. It is a centrally sponsored scheme where the centre and the state share the funding and implementation responsibilities. The scheme guarantees 100 days of employment annually to every eligible rural household. The funds for the wages are provided entirely by the central government, while 75% of the material cost is borne by the centre, and the remaining 25% is borne by the state.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kanpur: Cab driver Wasim and his associates attack retired Army officer for his opinions on Waqf Bill, two arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana HC upholds death penalty given to 5 IM terrorists including Yasin Bhatkal in Hyderabad bomb blast case of 2013

ANI -

2008 Jaipur Blast convicts smirk as lawyer recites poetry in court: Rehman, Saif, Salman & Azmi sentenced to life for killing 71

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Himanshu stabbed to death because he married a Muslim girl, bride’s brother Shahrukh carried out the crime with his friend

OpIndia Staff -

As protests against Waqf Amendment Bill start in West Bengal: Read how anti-CAA agitation also began in a similar way, targeting Railways

Rukma Rathore -

Sambhal violence: Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq appears in police station with 10 lawyers – Jama Masjid’s chief had called him ‘conspirator’...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MPs fight like cats and dogs, Kalyan Banerjee congratulates “gentleman who revealed activities of international lady”- Read leaked chats shared by BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Owner of the Christian missionary hospital, where 7 people were killed by fake doctor, was represented by Kapil Sibal, Congress MP in forced conversion...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Last week tonight’ host John Oliver defends biological males competing in female sporting events, JK Rowling tells him to “Read the f***ing room”

OpIndia Staff -

10 years of Mudra Yojana: 52 crore loans, nearly 70% women beneficiaries, 1 crore jobs created and more

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com