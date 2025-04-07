Manipur: Muslim mob resorts to violence, attacks security forces and carries out arson over Waqf Amendment Act

The Northeastern State of Manipur has witnessed large-scale protests over the Waqf Amendment Act on Sunday (6th April). Muslim mobs carried out processions against the new legislation, enacted by the Union Parliament, and raised provocative slogans.

They vowed to continue demonstrations unless the Waqf Amendment Act is amended or repealed altogether. The Muslim mobs carried out chaos across different locations in Manipur under the banner of civil society organisations.

Intense demonstrations were seen on National Highway 102 in Lilong in Thoubal district, which later became the epicentre of violence. The Muslims raised slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’

The Muslims first offered Namaz and began their procession from the Aliya Madrasah and continued through Lilong Haoreibi. They were seen holding placards and banners and threatening to continue a stir in the Northeast and other parts of the country.

One protester named Mufti Ziur Rahman told India Today that the new law was ‘unacceptable’ to Muslims. Another ‘community leader’ Sakir Ahmed remarked that the Waqf Amendment Act was a ‘direct attack on the constitutional rights of Muslims and minorities.’

“This bill undermines the very essence of the Indian Constitution. It allows non-Muslims, including political figures like MPs and MLAs, to interfere in Waqf Board affairs, which is completely unacceptable. Waqf properties are sacred community trusts, and their management should remain with the community. This bill is not just about administration; it’s a systematic attempt to erase the rights and identity of 25–30 crore Muslims in India,” he brazened out.

A large group of Muslim women, dressed in niqab and burqa, also took to the streets in protest. They brought traffic to a standstill and blocked roads.

The Muslim mobs also attacked the security forces in Muslim-concentrated Irong Chesaba after being stopped from advancing further. The situation was rapidly controlled and a law and order situation was averted.

They also roped in school-going children and continued with their provocative sloganeering. Demonstrations were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim areas.

As per the 2011 Census data, Muslims constitute 8.40% of the total population of Manipur. The majority of them are Meitei Pangals.

House of BJP leader set on fire

On Sunday (6th April) night, a frenzied mob of Muslims set fire to the residence of BJP leader Askar Ali Makakmayum in Lilong in Thoubal district of Manipur (where protests were carried out against the Waqf Amendment Act).

Askar Ali Makakmayum is the President of the Minority Morcha of the BJP in Manipur. On Saturday (5th April), he had extended support to the newly enacted legislation.

Reportedly, a 7,000- 8,000-strong mob of Muslims, who were armed with lathis and stones, ambushed the house of Askar Ali, carried out vandalism and set it ablaze

After the incident, the Muslim man was forced to take a U-turn and apologise. “Please do not politicise this issue. If anything I said has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I request the central government to withdraw this law,” he said in a Facebook post.

Askar Ali had also tagged PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, and Jamal Siddiqui.

Aftermath of the arson attack and violent protests

Following the incident, the Thoubal district administration on Monday (7th April) imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers magistrates to issue orders in situations of immediate danger or nuisance.

The prohibitive order prevents the assembly of 5 or more people and stops the public from carrying sticks, stones, firearms, swords or other fatal weapons.

According to reports, additional forces have been deployed and security strength has been increased in Muslim-dominated areas of the Imphal Valley.