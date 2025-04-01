On Friday (28th March), frenzied Muslim mobs carried out processions in Medinipur city of West Bengal after accusing Hindu man of ‘insulting’ the Prophet Muhammad. They also raised genocidal slogans and vowed to kill those who commit ‘blasphemy.’

The development came hours after several radical Muslims in Medinipur took to Facebook to dogwhistle against a Hindu man over his posts on the social media platform.

One of them happened to be Syed Abu Jayed, the Secretary of Madrasha Madania Ahmadia Tazbidul Quran. He had shared the posts of the Hindu man calling for ‘strict action’

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Syed Abu Jayed

Later that day, he shared posts where a large mob of Muslims could be seen carrying out marches against the Hindu man. Syed Abu Jayed dubbed the procession a ‘peaceful’ protest against ‘insult’ to the honour of Prophet Muhammad.

He had uploaded a reel, which was juxtaposed with a highly provocative song dubbed ‘Labbaik ya Rasool Allah,’ which talks about the love of Muslims for Prophet Muhammad and their ability/might to avenge ‘blasphemy’.

Ironically, Syed Abu Jayed runs an organisation by the name of ‘Help For Needy Foundation (HNF).

Screengrab of the Facebook reel by Syed Abu Jayed

Another radical Muslim, who incited violence against Hindus, includes a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader named SK Meheraj Ali.

Screengrab of the Facebook profile of Sk Meheraj Ali

He had uploaded reels on his Facebook profile with the caption ‘Insult to the honour of the Prophet in Medinipur.’ The video shows a group of Muslims who had gathered around a banner.

There was a background audio, which said, “Whoever talks ill of the Prophet till Qayamat (Judgment Day), the directive is that you kill him.”

This is reminiscent of the Sar Tan see Juda slogans raised by Muslims to lay the foundation for murdering people, whom they accuse of dishonouring Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

Screengrab of the Facebook reel by Sk Meheraj Ali

Islamists in Medinipur, West Bengal, used Pak TLP founder Khadim Rizvi's statement, calling for the ßeheΔding of blasphemers, in their videos.



It should be noted that most ßeheΔdings and 'STSJ' calls in India have been inspired by Pak TLP. pic.twitter.com/ZgXNdnrzr0 — Treeni (@TheTreeni) March 30, 2025

The TMC leader shared a video of an Islamic cleric, who was leading the march of Muslims in Medinipur on Friday (28th March) against alleged blasphemy.

“I am warning the blasphemers sternly that we believers are still alive…We can give away our lives for the sake of Iman,” he was heard saying.

Screengrab of the Facebook reel by Sk Meheraj Ali

SK Meheraj Ali shared another video wherein one Islamic cleric declared, “If you need to give your life for the sake of Allah’s Deen, protecting the strength of Islam and the Quran and safeguarding the honour of the Prophet, then, don’t be afraid…Those who die for the Deen of Allah resurrect again.”

In one video, a Muslim man participating in the ‘peaceful procession’ against alleged blasphemy threatened to finish Hindus in 2 seconds instead of 15 minutes (a genocidal remark previously repeated by AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi).

Medinipur, West Bengal. Muslim mob threating a man who shared a meme on Prophet. pic.twitter.com/dkmIE2vq27 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) March 30, 2025

Blasphemy, STSJ sloganeering and Pakistani origins

Interestingly, the murderous chant of ‘Sar Tan se Juda (STSJ)’ which has been weaponised by Islamists in India against Hindus such as Kamlesh Tiwari, Yati Narsighanand Saraswati and Nupur Sharma, has been the gift of Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

After Salman Taseer was assassinated by Qadri in 2011, Rizvi took out a march to mobilise support for the assassin. Two slogans were chiefly chanted during the procession. One was “Rasool Allah, Rasool Allah” and the other, “Gustakh-e-Rasool Ki Ek Hi Zaza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda.”

Rizvi would ask the audience during the mass demonstrations, “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi Saza?” The protestors would respond by chanting “Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda”.

While Rizvi died in 2020, his slogans have assumed a life of their own, living through murderous Islamists in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, who routinely invoke the call for the beheading of those perceived to have blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad.

In a sense, the Islamic cleric set a template for his radical co-religionists to follow, sanctioning the murder of those considered “guilty” of blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad.