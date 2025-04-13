On 12th April, the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (SES) report was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly. The survey was conducted in 2015. According to the data accessed by various media houses, Muslims constitute 18.08% of the total population of the state, up from 12.92% reported in the 2011 Census. This marks a significant 5.16 percentage point jump within just four years, a trend that has the potential to influence both political decisions and reservation policy in the state.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission conducted the 2015 SES, covering 5.98 crore people. At that time, the total estimated population of the state was 6.35 crore. The delay in tabling the data has added to its political sensitivity.

Muslims dominate OBC numbers, push for higher quota

According to media reports, Muslims are the largest group among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Their population in the state stands at 75.25 lakh. Muslim OBCs fall under Category 2B of Karnataka’s OBC classification. Based on these numbers, the Commission has recommended doubling the reservation for Muslims from 4% to 8%. The overall OBC reservation is also proposed to be increased from 32% to 51%. The Commission has justified the move, stating that OBCs form 69.60% of the total population in the state.

Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently claimed that his party is in favour of breaking the “wall” of 50% reservation set by the Supreme Court of India. The Commission has argued that the Indra Sawhney judgment is “not operational” in today’s context and cited examples of Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, which have already exceeded the limit with 77% and 69% reservation respectively.

Urban stronghold and demographic dominance

Out of the total population of Muslims in the state, 44.63 lakh reside in urban areas. Only 32.36 lakh Muslims live in rural Karnataka. It indicates a strong urban concentration of the community. The urban presence not only reflects a demographic shift but also suggests a potential tilt in the socio-political dynamics of the cities in Karnataka.

Notably, the 2011 Census pegged the Muslim population at 78.93 lakh, making it 12.92% of the total population. The SES report not only shows a significant change in the percentage but also highlights how Muslims may have outpaced several traditional dominant castes in terms of growth, visibility and representation.

Split data and community reclassification stir debate

Reports suggest that Muslims are also the single largest community if viewed as a homogenous bloc. It surpasses Vokkaligas and Lingayats in numbers. One aspect of the population number that needs to be considered is that Hindus and other communities chose to register under sub-castes during enumeration. However, the Muslim population was not split into sects or schools, further amplifying their numerical weight as a consolidated group.

Cabinet meeting on April 17 to decide implementation

On 17th April, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be held, during which it will be decided which recommendations are feasible. This data may well reshape how political parties frame their backward class narratives ahead of elections.

Hindus shrunk by 8%, Muslim grew by 43%

In May 2024, the study titled, Share of Religious Minorities – A Cross-Country Analysis (1950-2015) was released. According to that report, the population share of Hindus in India declined sharply by 7.8% which Muslim share grew by 43.15%. According to the study, the share of Hindus in India’s population saw a decrease from 84% in 1950 to 78% in 2015, while that of Muslims witnessed an increase from 9.84% to 14.09% in the same period.