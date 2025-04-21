Monday, April 21, 2025
PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and his family at his residence, gives special gifts to Vance children: Watch

A video shared from the visit shows the Prime Minister playfully interacting with the Vance children, Ewan and Vivek, who are seen sitting on his lap and chatting with him. Modi is also seen giving the family a tour of his residence.

PM Modi JD Vance
PM Modi with JD Vance and his family at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—on Monday.

Upon arriving at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family were warmly received. PM Modi greeted Vice President Vance with an embrace and engaged in conversation with Usha Vance.

A video shared from the visit shows the Prime Minister playfully interacting with the Vance children, Ewan and Vivek, who are seen sitting on his lap and chatting with him. Modi is also seen giving the family a tour of his residence.

Later, the Prime Minister gifted each of the Vance children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—a peacock feather as a token of his affection.

Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi, where the children were dressed in traditional Indian attire. Ewan and Vivek wore kurta-pyjamas, while Mirabel donned an Anarkali outfit with an embroidered jacket.

Vice President Vance expressed gratitude on social media following the temple visit, saying, “Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place… Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless.”

The family also visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath.

Following their interactions, PM Modi and Vice President Vance held bilateral discussions, and the Prime Minister is expected to host a dinner for the Vance family later.

During his four-day trip to India, JD Vance is scheduled to visit Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra—Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday. The visit is viewed as a significant effort to enhance the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the visit will address all major areas of cooperation and aims to further solidify bilateral ties.

