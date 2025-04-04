Tensions erupted in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh after torn pages of the Islamic book Quran were found in the Jalalabad police station area on Thursday evening. Thousands of Muslims gathered at the spot on Tehsil Road, demanding action. However, later, it was found that a Muslim man was the culprit.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 9 PM on Thursday just 50 meters away from Jalalabad police station. A youth was seen tearing pages of the Quran and blowing them in the air in front of a shop. After the word of the incident spread, anger spread among the people of the Muslim community. A large number of people came out on the road and started creating a ruckus.

After receiving the information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi with the police force reached there and managed to pacify the crowd. A heavy police force was deployed on the spot to maintain order.

After that, the police identified the culprit using CCTV footage, who was identified as a youth named Nazeem. He was promptly arrested by the police.

Talking about the incident, SP Dwivedi said, “I myself reached the spot with police force and after calming down the crowd gathered at the spot and leaving the place, I examined the CCTV footage, in which a young man was seen blowing the pages of the holy book in the air. The accused has been identified as Nazeem, who is a resident of Jalalabad town.”

The SP said that the accused is mentally ill, and took him in custody in the night itself. The situation in the area remains peaceful, and police are interrogating the suspect.