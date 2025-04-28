Days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, where Hindus were massacred by Islamic terrorists, politicians across party lines came forward to brand the victims’ families as liars.

These politicians include BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, Congress MLAs Vijay Wadettiwar and R B Thimmapur, and TMC leader Marjina Khatun. They left no stone unturned to whitewash Islamic terror and negate the fact that Hindu tourists were ‘profiled’ before being killed.

Following the terror attack, Sulata Deo had claimed, “The number of people that died and the time it took to kill them, it is not at all possible to ask about religion or check religion in that time.”

She is a RS MP (Sulata Deo,BJD) from Odisha claiming "It is not possible to kil! tourist by asking their religion within a short period of time"



She also said Terror has no Religion & caste.

“This is all speculation. No terrorist ever asks for anyone’s religion. Terrorists are never connected to religion, she brazened out.”

The BJD MP shrewdly gave a clean chit to the Islamic terrorists and suggested that the families of the victims were lying.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar also attempted to downplay the angle of ‘religious profiling’ and attempted to shift the blame of the terror attack elsewhere.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar defends Pakistani terrorists who killed innocent Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack. Says, terrorists have no time to ask if victims are Hindus before killing. Rubbishes statements of terror victim families who gave NIA testimony.

“The government is saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?” he cast aspersions on the victim testimonials.

“Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country,” Vijay Wadettiwar further mouthed platitudes to protect his vote bank.

On Saturday (26th April), Karnataka Congress Minister R B Thimmapur courted controversy after he attempted to downplay the religious profiling of Hindu victims by Islamic terrorists during the Pahalgam terror attack.

Put him on a flight to Srinagar and then sit on a khachchar to the Pahalgam meadow and stay the night in a tent with no security

R B Thimmapur, who serves as the Excise Minister in the Congress-ruled State, alleged, “The perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam would not have asked the name and the religion of victims.”

“I personally don’t think the assailants would have asked the name and religion of the tourists…It is not just to add religious colour to cover up intelligence failure,” he brazened out. R B Thimmapur peddled these lies while interacting with the media in Bagalkot in Karnataka.

Trinamool Congress leader Marjina Khatun on Saturday (26th April) attempted to shield the Islamic terrorists by shifting the blame on the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee's party has come forward to help Pakistan.

While speaking to the media in West Bengal’s Malda, she alleged, “BJP carried out this attack to divert the public from the new Waqf law.” Marjina Khatun is the district council member and block President of the Trinamool Congress.

“BJP provides safe haven to terrorists. This was why there was no army personnel there,” she brazened out.

OpIndia had previously reported how the locals did not notify the security agencies, and the administration allowed tourist movement in the Baisaran area.

“The elections in Bihar are near. This is why the BJP is trying to create a communal environment,” Khatun resorted to peddling conspiracy theories to defend the Islamic terrorists.

The facts of the case

A total of 26 innocent civilians were shot dead by 4 Islamic terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on 22nd April.

24 of the victims were Hindus by Faith. All the terrorists were Muslims by Faith. Multiple victim testimonies have surfaced in the aftermath of the terror attack, which shows how Hindus were profiled before being killed.

They were forced to say their names, show ID cards, recite Kalma and even pull down their pants to show proof of ‘circumcision.’

Despite such overwhelming victim testimonials and disproportionate killing of Hindus, these politicians did not hesitate to discount religious angle, deviate focus from Islamic terrorists and whitewash the Pahalgam terror attack.