Ravish Rathi – a promising YouTuber expected to defeat Modi in 2029 Lok Sabha elections – has been admitted to hospital after drinking almost an entire bottle of Rooh Afza while making videos and reels against Baba Ramdev.

“He was all right when he had gone for physics tuition in the evening. He was normal even when I picked up from the tuition center and drove him back home. In the car itself he started seeing some videos of Ajit Anjum and Sakshi Joshi. He sat in the parking area itself for 5 minutes at least watching the videos,” Ravish’s father Robert Gandhi recalled the turn of events.

Ravish is reported to have got hugely influenced and excited after seeing videos of Anjum and Joshi drinking Rooh Afza – a drink that is primarily sugar syrup with some added flavour of rose – which they had done to register their protest against Baba Ramdev.

Baba Ramdev had launched his own rose-flavoured sugar syrup a few days back and in a promotional video he appeared to take potshots at Rooh Afza, because a part of sales from Rooh Afza goes into Islamic charity and alleged terror activities.

“Both are same shit,” a bigot interjected while writing this article, but her opinion was rejected.

Coming back to Ravish, his father, who works as a private cab driver, confirmed that the budding youtuber ran fast to his room once he had consumed all the video, ordered a bottle of Rooh Afza from Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit and one more app to keep the arrival time at the minimum, and started shooting his own video.

“He was planning to make a 5 minutes monologue and at least 3 Reels to destroy Ramdev. He didn’t even dilute the Rooh Afza syrup and started drinking them in the style of Anjum and Josh. He needed a lot of retakes to get the reels right. He kept consuming the Rooh Afza in excitement. He had done around 20 takes for the first video when he collapsed,” father of Ravish told journalists outside the North Delhi hospital where he is currently being treated.

Ravish is reported to be diabetic, and consuming huge amounts of sugar syrup deteriorated his health. He had barely finished recording just one reel before he collapsed. His father immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital where he is being treated using PM’s Ayushman Card which was launched just in time in Delhi.