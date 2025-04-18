Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that justice will be served for the 17-year-old boy, who was attacked by knives and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

The teenager, who was killed in the J block of Seelampur, has been identified as Kunal, the Chief Minister said.

“I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked by knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Gupta told reporters.

She informed that the police had registered an FIR in the murder case while assuring that the police would arrest the accused soon.

“The police are after the accused, and they will be caught soon. FIR has been registered, and the police are on the job. Justice will be served,” Gupta said.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area.

“Police have arrested all the criminals in such cases that have happened in the last few days. In this case, too, both of them are declared criminals. They are identified and will be arrested soon. Police are doing their work. We need to maintain peace right now,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) East, Pushpendra Kumar, said that the boy was killed in Seelampur’s J block on Thursday, and the accused are from the same area. He added that the police were on the lookout for two people who remain suspects in the murder case.

“A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Seelampur’s J block yesterday. Few people from the same area are accused in the case. The accused have been identified, and our teams are working to nab them soon. The two individuals whose names have come to light are being pursued by the police. If any other person’s involvement is found, they will be arrested,” Joint CP Kumar told ANI.

Family alleges police negligence, local Hindus protest against constant harassment by Muslim gangs

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of the national capital said on Friday that she had not been given any updates from the police, alleging complicity by the authorities in catching the culprits and allowing the perpetrators to flee the area.

“My son had a fight a few days ago. There was some incident, and my son was just standing there and watching as he got beaten up; they gave him threats. We had taken him to the hospital; we had not eaten anything for two days. When my kid came back, he had asked for a samosa and milk and had gone out to get the food. He went out around 7 o’clock, and by 7:15, we got the news that our son had been stabbed,” the mother told ANI.

She further said that the doctor who had treated the child was also beaten up by some people.

Locals in the Seelampur area continued their protest from last night against the stabbing of the 17-year-old boy in the area, blocking roads and holding signs demanding justice for the boy.

Visuals from the area showed hundreds of locals blocking the roads late at night on April 17, and on the morning of Friday, they continued the protest. The locals were seen shouting slogans demanding justice and holding cards written with ‘Modi ji madad karo, Yogi model chahiye’ (PM Modi, help us, we need the Yogi model).

‘House for sale’ posters, lady don Ziqra and more

The Hindu families have reported that they have been living in fear due to the constant harassment and threats from Muslim gangs. Some families have put up posters for selling their houses and are pleading with authorities for help. BJP MLA Ravi Negi has reached the area to speak with the locals and address their problems.

Locals of the area have told media that they are continuously harassed by Muslim gangs and face threats and violence from the Muslims. “There have been six murders of Hindus in the last few years. The accused are powerful. They run crime gangs and have political connections too. The councillor, MLA are all in their hands. Police know all this but they do not take any action”, a local man was quoted by Aaj Tak.

The locals, and the victim Kunal’s family have also named a local woman named Ziqra, Sahil’s sister, who runs a gang of Muslim goons. Locals have stated that Ziqra’s gang had a fight with some boys few months ago, where one of their gang members was injured. Kunal’s family members have stated that though Kunal knew the boys who were involved in the fight, the boy wasn’t involved in the fight, neither was he a member of any gang.

Ziqra reportedly roams around with guns in hand and threatens people in the area. She was also arrested under arms act for possession of illegal weapons, but she came out on bail.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of the northeast area, Sandeep Lamba, assured that the accused will be caught soon as authorities conduct raids in the area.

“We are conducting raids. The accused will be caught soon. Investigation is underway,” he said.

According to the Delhi police, the 17-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As of latest updates, the police have detained some persons for interrogation, but nobody has been arrested so far.

This is a developing story.

