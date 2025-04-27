Sunday, April 27, 2025
HomeCrimeRajasthan: Man working at jewellery shop of Shaukat Ali removes saffron flag, arrested after...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Man working at jewellery shop of Shaukat Ali removes saffron flag, arrested after Hindus protest

Both Shaukat Ali and his accused employee are from West Bengal. Ali is currently absconding.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Man working at Shaukat Ali's shop removes saffron flag, arrested after Hindus protest
Hindus stage protest in Jodhpur, Images via IANS

Communal tensions flared up in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Saturday (26th April) after a shop employee was captured on CCTV removing a saffron flag in Ghodon ka Chowk market area the previous night.

As soon as the news of the incident came out, locals and members of Hindu organisations gathered in the area and staged protests. They demanded action against the accused.

As per reports, the CCTV footage showed the man removing the saffron flag (bearing Lord Hanuman’s picture) from a vehicle parked in the market and throwing it on the ground.

The video went viral, and locals and Hindu organisations gathered there in large numbers and started protesting. They slammed the employee for disrespecting the saffron flag, a religious symbol of Hindus.

The police intervened and detained the employee whose identity could not be ascertained. The shop he worked at belonged to one Shaukat Ali. Both the employee and the shopkeeper are reportedly from West Bengal.

The police attempted to disperse the protesters from the market areas, following which they gathered in front of the Sojati Gate police chowki and demanded action against the culprit.

President of Jodhpur Jewellers’ Association, Naveen Soni, accused shopkeeper Shaukat Ali of harbouring radical views. Ali is currently absconding.

“The owner of the shop has been absconding since the incident. He is also from West Bengal and is known for his radical outlook and activities,” Soni said.

What the police said

Alok Srivastava, DCP Jodhpur, said, “Today, around 11:30 AM, I received a call from the SHO of Sadar Bazaar regarding an incident of disrespect in front of a shop involving a saffron flag. The individual responsible for the misconduct was detained at the police station. Following this, some local leaders and members of different organisations gathered and pressured to close down the market. We spoke with them. The market has been shut down, with around 300-400 people gathered at the scene. Action will be taken against the culprit under the law.”

The market was reopened later in the evening after peace was restored. However, police personnel have been deployed in the market area to prevent any untoward situation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com