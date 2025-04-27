Communal tensions flared up in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Saturday (26th April) after a shop employee was captured on CCTV removing a saffron flag in Ghodon ka Chowk market area the previous night.

As soon as the news of the incident came out, locals and members of Hindu organisations gathered in the area and staged protests. They demanded action against the accused.

As per reports, the CCTV footage showed the man removing the saffron flag (bearing Lord Hanuman’s picture) from a vehicle parked in the market and throwing it on the ground.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: A controversy erupted in Ghoda Chowk over the removal of a saffron flag that had fallen onto a shopkeeper’s scooter. The shop employee attempted to remove the flag, an act captured on CCTV, which quickly went viral. This led to protests from local residents… pic.twitter.com/OnJGJcf9PJ — IANS (@ians_india) April 26, 2025

The video went viral, and locals and Hindu organisations gathered there in large numbers and started protesting. They slammed the employee for disrespecting the saffron flag, a religious symbol of Hindus.

The police intervened and detained the employee whose identity could not be ascertained. The shop he worked at belonged to one Shaukat Ali. Both the employee and the shopkeeper are reportedly from West Bengal.

The police attempted to disperse the protesters from the market areas, following which they gathered in front of the Sojati Gate police chowki and demanded action against the culprit.

President of Jodhpur Jewellers’ Association, Naveen Soni, accused shopkeeper Shaukat Ali of harbouring radical views. Ali is currently absconding.

“The owner of the shop has been absconding since the incident. He is also from West Bengal and is known for his radical outlook and activities,” Soni said.

What the police said

Alok Srivastava, DCP Jodhpur, said, “Today, around 11:30 AM, I received a call from the SHO of Sadar Bazaar regarding an incident of disrespect in front of a shop involving a saffron flag. The individual responsible for the misconduct was detained at the police station. Following this, some local leaders and members of different organisations gathered and pressured to close down the market. We spoke with them. The market has been shut down, with around 300-400 people gathered at the scene. Action will be taken against the culprit under the law.”

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Alok Srivastava, DCP Jodhpur, says, "Today, around 11:30 AM, I received a call from the SHO of Sadar Bazaar regarding an incident of disrespect in front of a shop involving a saffron flag. The individual responsible for the misconduct was detained at the… pic.twitter.com/bjM7c8MRoK — IANS (@ians_india) April 26, 2025

The market was reopened later in the evening after peace was restored. However, police personnel have been deployed in the market area to prevent any untoward situation.