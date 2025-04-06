Sunday, April 6, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight precisely directed on the forehead idol of Ram Lalla and formed a celestial tilak.

ANI

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla.

Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the Surya Tilak.

Earlier in the day, large crowds gathered at the temples across Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya and Sambhal.

Authorities heightened security across different zones, with drone surveillance and zonal arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar said, “A large number of devotees are arriving on the occasion of Ram Navami. We have divided the areas into different zones. Drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes.

“In a recent development, additional SP Madhuban Singh said on the arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

“People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami…Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees…Proper parking arrangements have also been made,” he said.

In Sambhal, too, security personnel were deployed in large numbers at temples and nearby areas, and officials monitored the situation closely through surveillance systems.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of ‘Ram Navami’ and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram’s birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

