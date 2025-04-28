Monday, April 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTMC leader Marjina Khatun claims BJP orchestrated Pahalgam terror attack to shield Islamic terrorists,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC leader Marjina Khatun claims BJP orchestrated Pahalgam terror attack to shield Islamic terrorists, Mamata Banerjee made similar claims about Pulwama

In July 2023, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courted controversy for trying to pass off the 2019 Pulwama terror attack as a ‘staged incident.’

OpIndia Staff
TMC leader Mariyan Khatun claims BJP orchestrated Pahalgam terror attack to shield Islamic terrorists, Mamata Banerjee made similar claims about Pulwama
Marjina Khatun (left), Mamata Banerjee (right), images via Ei Muhurte and The Times of India

Days after the massacre of Hindus in the Pahalgam terror attack, Trinamool Congress leader Marjina Khatun on Saturday (26th April) attempted to shield the Islamic terrorists by shifting the blame on the BJP.

While speaking to the media in West Bengal’s Malda, she alleged, “BJP carried out this attack to divert the public from the new Waqf law.” Marjina Khatun is the district council member and block President of the Trinamool Congress.

“BJP provides safe haven to terrorists. This was why there was no army personnel there,” she brazened out.

OpIndia had previously reported how the locals did not notify the security agencies, and the administration allowed tourist movement in the Baisaran area.

“The elections in Bihar are near. This is why the BJP is trying to create a communal environment,” Khatun resorted to peddling conspiracy theories to defend the Islamic terrorists.

When Mamata Banerjee called Pulwama terror attack ‘staged incident’

In July 2023, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courted controversy for trying to pass off the 2019 Pulwama terror attack as a ‘staged incident.’

She made the contentious remarks during the Martyr’s Day rally at Esplanade in Kolkata.

At about 14 minutes and 37 seconds into her speech, Banerjee claimed, “I will tell the students and the youth that the BJP is planning to pull off staged events such as Pulwama (terror attack).”

“They are planning to create fake, staged videos like in movies. They will stage dramas, shoot videos and defame Bengal. This is their conspiracy,” she brazened it out.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan flag or Islamic flag: Indian Muslims object to ‘disrespect’ of Pakistani flag during protests against Pahalgam terror attack, say it is Islamic flag

Shraddha Pandey -

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu claims in interview with Pakistani media that Sikhs won’t let Indian Army fight with Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Indians in London stage counter protest in response to Pakistani protest following Pahalgam terror attack

ANI -

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan media using Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that ‘There is no need for war’ to say that the voice of rebellion...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor talks sense once again, says questioning the govt on security failure should be done after India gives a befitting response...

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim man killed for not chanting Gayatri mantra and not commenting on Pahalgam massacre of Hindus? How ‘The Quint’ amplified fake news spread by...

OpIndia Staff -

16 arrested in Assam for promoting anti-national sentiments following Pahalgam terror attack, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma promises crackdown against all ‘traitors’

ANI -

Warning to Pakistan Navy by India as Indian Navy demonstrates ‘readiness for offensive strike’ with missile test: Read why India is overwhelming favourite in...

OpIndia Staff -

From demolishing terrorists’ houses to detaining terror sympathisers: How Indian Security Forces have launched a major crackdown on terror

OpIndia Staff -

Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos: Astronomers reveal after a study

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com