Days after the massacre of Hindus in the Pahalgam terror attack, Trinamool Congress leader Marjina Khatun on Saturday (26th April) attempted to shield the Islamic terrorists by shifting the blame on the BJP.

While speaking to the media in West Bengal’s Malda, she alleged, “BJP carried out this attack to divert the public from the new Waqf law.” Marjina Khatun is the district council member and block President of the Trinamool Congress.

“BJP provides safe haven to terrorists. This was why there was no army personnel there,” she brazened out.

OpIndia had previously reported how the locals did not notify the security agencies, and the administration allowed tourist movement in the Baisaran area.

“The elections in Bihar are near. This is why the BJP is trying to create a communal environment,” Khatun resorted to peddling conspiracy theories to defend the Islamic terrorists.

When Mamata Banerjee called Pulwama terror attack ‘staged incident’

In July 2023, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courted controversy for trying to pass off the 2019 Pulwama terror attack as a ‘staged incident.’

She made the contentious remarks during the Martyr’s Day rally at Esplanade in Kolkata.

At about 14 minutes and 37 seconds into her speech, Banerjee claimed, “I will tell the students and the youth that the BJP is planning to pull off staged events such as Pulwama (terror attack).”

“They are planning to create fake, staged videos like in movies. They will stage dramas, shoot videos and defame Bengal. This is their conspiracy,” she brazened it out.