The prominent Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has rejected calls from Hindu organizations opposing the Pahalgam terror incident for a boycott of Muslims who provide services at the revered place, reported the Times of India. It is one of the most popular pilgrimage destinations in Uttar Pradesh and even across India.

The demand followed calls by demonstrators in Vrindavan and Mathura for Hindu visitors and retailers “not to trade with the minority community”. Additionally, Muslim store owners were asked to “write proprietors’ names on business establishments.

Stores owned by Muslims have been identified according to Nagendra Maharaj, a member of the Kashi Vidvat Parishad, an organization that has called for the de-linking of Muslims from the temple’s affairs. He said, “We’ve asked them to write their names on shops and Hindu shopkeepers to avoid working with them and not to employ people from that community.”

“It is not practical. Muslims, particularly artisans and weavers, have deep-rooted contributions here. They’ve played a major role in weaving the dresses of Banke Bihari for decades. Many of them have a strong belief in Banke Bihari and visit the temple too,” Gyanendra Kishore Goswami, priest of the temple responded to the demand, on 28th April.

Goswami also serves on the management committee for the temple. He added, “Also, in Vrindavan, some of the crowns and bangles for the deity are made by them (Muslims).” The majority of the locals allegedly agreed with his assertions.

He further conveyed, “Yes, those terrorists (in Pahalgam) should be punished severely and we’re totally with govt. But in Vrindavan, Hindus and Muslims live together in peace and harmony.”

Authorities at the Banke Bihari temple had also turned down a proposal a month back that called for a ban on garments made for Lord Krishna by Muslim weavers. There were “no changes to the selection process for the deity’s attire,” according to the temple authorities at the time. The sanctity and purity of the “poshaks” (clothes) offered to the lord were their top priorities, per the priest. He had stated that the temple had nothing against taking them from the Muslim community if they believed in the deity.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

26 innocent Hindu tourists were shot dead and numerous others injured by terrorists in the Baisarann valley of Pahalgam. They were told to provide their names, identity cards, and religious affiliations, and were even instructed to recite verses from the Quran to verify their faith. Additionally, their trousers were taken off and pulled down to further confirm their identity. People confirmed to be non-Muslims were executed without mercy.

Fifteen local Kashmiri overground workers (OGWs) and terror associates have been identified through electronic surveillance as primary suspects who may have assisted the Pakistani attackers responsible for the Pahalgam massacre. Citing opposition to the Indian government’s policies that encourage non-Kashmiris to reside in the valley, The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, first hurried to claim credit for the massacre. However, they quickly withdrew their statement, alleging a purported breakdown in communication.