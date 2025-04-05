Another incident of vandalism of Hindu Puja venue has been reported from West Bengal, where authorities have already imposed bans and restrictions on Ram Navami celebrations. A Basanti Puja pandal was set on fire by unknown miscreants in the North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place on the early hours of Saturday, when the Basanti Puja venue organised by Agradoot Club at Bergum Kachari Bari area under ​​Gobardanga police station was set on fire. The clay idols of the Puja venue were burnt as a result of the fire, and were damaged. The main idol fell down and suffered extensive damage as a result.

Friday was the seventh day of the ongoing Basanti Puja. When Puja organisers reached the venue on Saturday morning, they were shocked to see the burnt and vandalised idols. This led to widespread tension in the area, and the locals blocked roads demanding arrest of the miscreants. On receiving the information, the police of Gobardanga police station reached the spot. The road blockade was later lifted after the cops assured action.

Police are investigating whether it was done by someone or a case of accidental fire. The police have assured that if anyone is found guilty during the investigation, they will be arrested. A large police force has been deployed in the area to control the situation.

Police sources also said that it appears to be a case of dispute between two groups of the village over the puja ceremony.