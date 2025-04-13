The Hindu community has suffered unspeakable atrocities at the hands of radical Muslims in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal since Friday (11th April).

OpIndia has reported in detail how Hindus were selectively targeted, including their homes, shops and temples. The carnage began soon after Jumma Namaz in the name of ‘protests’ against the new Waqf law and continued till Saturday (12th April).

The situation had become so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Murshidabad to the nearby Malda district via boats, thereby bringing back dark memories of the 2021 and 2023 West Bengal post-poll violence. Here are 12 videos where Hindus have narrated in detail about what transpired in Murshidabad.

Manju Bhagat, the wife of a Hindu trader, told Aaj Tak, “They (Muslim mobs) tried to enter through the front gate. When they failed, they attempted to enter through the back gate.”

“They broke the bike, vandalised our home, and looted everything from chairs, mattresses, TV to expensive household items,” she added.

“Our whole family was praying to God. We were risking our lives and hiding on the terrace. We were chanting the name of God and praying that the mob would leave the house. What would I have done if something had happened to my daughter at that time? My husband was stuck in the shop,” she narrated her ordeal.

A Hindu shopkeeper broke down in tears, realising that her livelihood had been destroyed. “Everything, including tea, biscuits, and cigarettes that I sold here, is gone. The police did not show up,” the woman informed.

Another man named Narayan Saha, whose shop was closed at the time of the attack, was vandalised and looted as well. “I do not know what to say or do. There is no safety or security here,” he added.

“They (Muslims) warned that it is a trailer. The cinema is yet to come,” another Hindu man named Sujit Prasad informed.

While breaking down in tears, the Hindu owner of a sweet shop said, “I had a sweet shop here.” He then pointed towards his now-destroyed ‘Subha Smriti Hotel.’

“They took away all our belongings. including cash kept inside the shop…There is nothing left. How will we eat now?” the owner’s wife was heard saying.

“All houses and shops have been burnt down. Everything has been looted. You can look around and see for yourself. This was their objective – Assault and loot the Hindus,” a man named Manoj Ghosh informed news agency ANI.

He added, “We want a permanent Border Security Force (BSF) camp here to restore peace. There was no police for 4 hours when mobs were carrying out destruction here.”

“The police station is at arm’s length (someone suggested less than 200 metres) but they did not come to our rescue,” Ghosh lamented.

#WATCH | Murshidabad | A local, Manoj Ghosh says, "They burnt the shops and vandalised houses. We want BSF presence here permanently if things are to be peaceful… A police station is very close to here, but they didn't come."

“They have destroyed and torched bikes, looted our belongings and set shops on fire,” another Hindu victim of the Murshidabad carnage narrated to ANI.

“I couldn’t sleep at night. We were awake and in fear. There was no police force when violence was being carried out here. The cops were running for their lives…Let us see if the government gives us compensation,” he added.

#WATCH | Murshidabad | A local vendor says, "They vandalised and torched so many things, including bikes. My uncle's shops were vandalised, and they also took away things that were in the shops. We couldn't sleep the entire night due to fear. The police weren't here when it all…

A Hindu man, who has been victimised in the mayhem unleashed by Muslim mobs, told ANI, “We want President’s rule here. There is only anarchy and hooliganism.”

“After Friday Namaz, they take out processions and spread terror,” he added.

Murshidabad — A local says, "We want President's Rule here. There's Chaos and Hooliganism everywhere."



➡️ Agree or Disagree…? pic.twitter.com/Ow0lbvIyYf — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 13, 2025

A middle-aged Hindu woman was heard saying in a viral video that Muslims have poisoned water tanks belonging to the Hindu community. “We couldn’t drink water as it had been laced with poison,” she said.

In the video, it could be seen that several Hindu women have escaped from Murshidabad with young kids, even infants as old as 6 days.

11th April – A Black Day in Bengal’s History



Bengalis are being forced to relive the horrors of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings—this time in Murshidabad—as hundreds of Hindus flee, while jihadi mobs unleash a reign of terror in Dhuliyan, Samserganj, and Suti, all under the… pic.twitter.com/XqHTOvqQC7 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 13, 2025

In visuals shared by BJP leader Arjun Singh on X, hundreds of Hindus were seen leaving Dhuliyan on a boat across the Ganga river to the town of Par Lalpur in Kaliachak III subdivision of Malda district.

An elderly woman could be seen weeping and narrating how she left her hometown to save her life. “They (Muslim mobs) have burnt down everything”, another woman lamented. Hindu men and women alike could be seen breaking down in tears.

“Nothing happened to Muslim homes…Only Hindu houses were selectively set ablaze,” one woman informed. All the Hindu victims were reassured of their safety and security by the locals of Par Lalpur.

The Hindus have started fleeing from Dhuliyan, Murshidabad.

The state administration under the rule of @MamataOfficial has failed miserably to protect the life and property of the Hindus there.

In Bangladesh, the Hindus were attacked decades back and recently again, now the… pic.twitter.com/QSAHEoyWVB — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) April 12, 2025

One Hindu woman said that bombs were being hurled in Murshidabad, prompting her to flee her home. Another woman said, “They told us that Modi passed the Bill (Waqf Amendment), and so we will not allow any Hindus to live here.”

“They (Muslims) are talking about raping mothers of Hindus, vandalising and looting our houses. They have taken away our gold ornaments and other valuable and set our houses on fire,” she pointed out.

“They have burnt every single Hindu house in the area. Muslims are supporting this arson. Our children are starving, women are being threatened with weapons, Muslims are committing atrocities.”

“They (Muslims) are committing unspeakable atrocities on us. They are setting homes on fire. The atrocities do not seem to have an end…We have nowhere to go,” a Hindu man, who fled to Malda, stated in a viral video.

A woman standing behind him narrated, “Our houses have been burnt. We have nothing left.”

Hindu families, especially women, girls and children are fleeing from Dhuliyan, Murshidabad.



They are scared of atrocities being carried out on Hindus by Muslims under TMC.



They are common people who are worried about their families.



Maa Durga Save Bengal !! pic.twitter.com/hpfBZQcPfV — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 13, 2025

“We have come here with a lot of pain… We do not have a house or a roof over our heads. Everything has been set on fire. They (Muslims) doused our house with petrol, held a knife to our throats and poisoned our water tanks. How do we survive now,” a destitute woman who has now fled Murshidabad told ABP Ananda.

One Hindu man recounted how he returned home to find his house turned into ashes. “I couldn’t take out anything…I do not have anything anymore,” he said as he broke down in tears.

The Hindu man pointed out that the attackers are locals and that they have destroyed over 150 vehicles.

An eyewitness confirmed to India Today that Muslims set fire to an ambulance and assaulted the driver of the vehicle.

“We were scared and sitting inside our homes. I had kept my parents, wife and children at home,” he narrated. The Hindu man pointed out that the attackers were local Muslims and not outsiders.

Muslim mob with petrol bombs burned down Ambulances in Murshidabad, so that injured Police and Hindus can't be rescued.

It is worth noting that under the Trinamool Congress Party’s rule, West Bengal has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation.

Mamata Banerjee’s government has been unsuccessful in containing the escalating violence against the Hindu community.

Her appeasement politics have emboldened radical Muslims to the extent that they do not fear orchestrating violence, vandalism and arson against Hindus living in West Bengal.