Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Updated:

Adani Foundation chairperson Dr Priti Adani conferred second honorary doctorate for pioneering social impact

Dr. Adani received the honor from the Honourable Chancellor of DMIHER, Mr. Datta Meghe, where she also graced the ceremony as Guest of Honour. Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Adani stated, "I am honored to accept this doctorate. It firmly reaffirms my core belief that 'सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है.'"

priti adani
Dr Priti Adani conferred honorary doctorate by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research

In a resounding recognition of her lifelong dedication to public service and nation-building, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, has been awarded a Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (DMIHER), Wardha. The conferment, presented during the university’s 16th convocation ceremony, marks her second honorary doctorate, reaffirming her stature as one of India’s foremost champions of social change.

Dr. Adani received the honor from the Honourable Chancellor of DMIHER, Mr. Datta Meghe, where she also graced the ceremony as Guest of Honour. Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Adani stated, “I am honored to accept this doctorate. It firmly reaffirms my core belief that ‘सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है.’” Her words reflect the spiritual commitment she brings to her mission of empowering communities through sustainable development.

A qualified dental surgeon who chose a path less trodden, Dr. Adani transitioned from clinical practice to public service in the mid-1990s. She has since redefined the landscape of corporate social responsibility in India. As the visionary leader of the Adani Foundation since its inception in 1996, she has overseen the organization’s expansion across 21 states and 6,769 villages, touching the lives of more than 9.1 million people.

The Foundation’s initiatives span five critical domains: education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. Under Dr. Adani’s stewardship, these efforts have not only improved quality of life for India’s most marginalized citizens but have also aligned closely with both national development priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Adani’s contributions have earned her widespread recognition over the years. In addition to this latest honor from DMIHER, she was previously awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University in 2020. Her accolades include the Banas Ratna Award by the Rotary Club of Palanpur (2019) and the FICCI FLO Award of Excellence for Social Impact (2022).

As India continues to grapple with vast social and developmental challenges, leaders like Dr. Priti Adani exemplify the power of compassion paired with vision. Her second honorary doctorate is not merely a personal milestone—it is a testament to the transformative role that dedicated individuals can play in nation-building.

