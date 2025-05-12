Sunday, August 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAl Jazeera amplifies fake news, originally peddled by Pakistan about 'capture' of IAF pilot...
Fact-CheckMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Al Jazeera amplifies fake news, originally peddled by Pakistan about ‘capture’ of IAF pilot Shivani Singh: Here is the truth

On 11th May, senior journalist Shiv Aroor said that Squadron Leader Shivani Singh is at her base and on duty. Aroor had made this confirmation after speaking to her.

OpIndia Staff
Al Jazeera amplifies fake news, originally peddled by Pakistan about 'capture' of IAF pilot Shivani Singh: Here is the truth
Screengrab of the Al Jazeera video

Lies and embarrassment have been the constant companions of Pakistan. The Pakistani government, its army and its populace draw joy from claiming imaginary victories. In sustaining these lies, the global Islamo-leftist media outlets also play a key role. In this vein, the Qatar-based jihadist propaganda outlet Al Jazeera, on the 9th May, claimed that Pakistani forces had captured an Indian Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh. However, Pakistan DGISPR has denied having captured any Indian pilot.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Kamal Hyder cited Pakistani military ‘sources’ to claim that Indian Air Force pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army after the Pakistani forces shot down a Rafale fighter jet Singh was flying. As Al-Jazeera made this claim based on Pakistani sources and without confirming the facts with the Indian Air Force, Pakistani social media users widely circulated this claim even though neither Al Jazeera nor the Pakistani forces had shown evidence of shooting the Rafale jet or capturing Singh after she supposedly ejected.

However, during a press conference on 11th May, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, confirmed that none of the Indian pilots have been taken into custody by Pakistani forces. The Pakistani DG ISPR said that the claims of the capture of an Indian female pilot were only social media chatter. This came in response to a reporter’s question that international media have reported the capture of an Indian female pilot by Pakistan, and whether this is true and if true, is Pakistan will return the pilot.

“So, I can confirm you, we don’t have any pilot in custody. This is all social media chatter. This is all part of multiple sources of fake news and propaganda that has been generated from multiple sources,” the DG ISPR said.

Notably, even before DG ISPR clarified that none of the Indian pilots are in Pakistan’s custody, India’s Press Information Bureau had fact-checked Al-Jazeera for apparently passing off its wishful thinking as a ‘source-based’ report.

“Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured. Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan. This claim is FAKE!,” the PIB India said.

On 11th May, senior journalist Shiv Aroor said that Squadron Leader Shivani Singh is at her base and on duty. Aroor had this confirmation after speaking to her.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Several voters with “House Number 0” found in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, 27 registered at the same address: Did Rahul Gandhi win through...

OpIndia Staff -

India welcomes understanding between USA and Russia for Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska next week, says it holds promise to end the Ukraine conflict

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala’s black economy brought to its knees as Nirmala Sitharaman’s duty cut dismantles gold smuggling racket: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission uses strong words to reject Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ claims, says he should either give a declaration or apologise for false allegations

ANI -

‘Udaipur Files’ producer Amit Jani says he is receiving repeated threats to kill him after the movie’s release

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘IAF hands were tied’ charge on Operation Sindoor falls apart: From destroyed terror camps to downed Pak jets, Air Chief shreds LoP’s...

Shriti Sagar -

UK court debunks fake news about involvement of ‘Hindutva’ in 2022 Leicester riots: Read how Islamists Mohammed Hijab and Majid Freeman peddled lies to...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: 7-month pregnant Hindu woman ends life over pressure to convert to Christianity and dowry harassment, husband’s religion was hidden during wedding

OpIndia Staff -

Dalit youth killed by Muslim mob for opposing assault of brother by Muslim girlfriend’s family: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

From SIMI hotbed to Love Jihad hub: 283 cases rock Madhya Pradesh as Malwa-Nimar became ground zero of a chilling Islamist conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com