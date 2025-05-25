Angry villagers demolished the house of a rape accused named D Rahmatullah on Saturday (24th May) in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The 25-year-old accused had allegedly raped and murdered a 3-year-old Dalit girl on Friday (23rd May) inviting the wrath of the villagers.

As per reports, on the day of the incident, Rahmatullah was attending a wedding when he lured the minor victim and took her to an isolated place behind Kalyana Mandapam at Kambaladinne village. He raped the child before brutally smothering her to death.

The incident sparked outrage among the villagers who said the accused had no right to live in the village. They razed to the ground the house of the accused at his native village in Moragudi. The villagers staged protests at Jammalamadugu government hospital on Saturday and demanded death sentence for the accused.

Kadapa District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri and SP EG Ashok Kumar met the family of the victim and assured them all possible assistance. The District Collector announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh, a residential piece of land, and a government job to the family of the victim.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Babu confirmed that the minor Dalit girl was raped and murdered by Rahmatullah. The accused has been arrested by the police. A case has been registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.