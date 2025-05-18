Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad arrested for controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor after Women’s Commission filed complaint

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad did not appear despite being summoned by the Women's Commission in the matter, and the commission has taken a tough stand and registered an FIR against him.

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday by Delhi Police for making controversial remarks through a social media post about Operation Sindoor. He was taken into custody from Greater Kailash in South Delhi and later handed over to Sonipat Police.

According to officials, he is currently being questioned at the Rai police station in Sonipat. Two FIRs have been filed against him. The police will take him in remand after presenting him in court.

Sonipat Police DCP Narendra Singh held a press conference regarding the arrest. The action was taken on the complaint of Women’s Commission Chairman Renu Bhatia.

The professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad did not appear despite being summoned by the Women’s Commission in the matter, and the commission has taken a tough stand and registered an FIR against him.

Ashoka University has also issued a statement regarding the matter, “We have been made aware that Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The University will continue to cooperate with the Police and local authorities in the investigation, fully.”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India’s fight against terrorism and has “set a new parameter and new normal.”

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019, and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism.

Prime Minister said the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, Border Security Force, and India’s paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

