Amidst rising military hostilities with India, Pakistan is facing a massive challenge at the domestic front, with emerging resistance from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Reigniting their freedom movement against the Pakistan government, the BLA on Saturday (10th May) announced that it has taken control of Mangochar city in the Kalat district of Balochistan. BLA’s Fateh Squad reportedly carried out the operation to claim Mangochar city by adopting tactics such as blocking highways, capturing police stations, striking military convoys and the detention of local police personnel.

In its statement, the BLA claimed responsibility for 39 attacks carried out at different locations across Balochistan. “We claim responsibility for attacks at 39 different locations across Balochistan. These operations are still ongoing,” said Jeeyand Baloch, BLA’s spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday.

Balochistan declares independence from Pakistan

Baloch writer Mir Yar Baloch posted on X on Friday (9th May), that Balochistan has claimed independence and asked the United Nations to recognise the Democratic Republic of Balochistan. He also demanded the release of funds from the UN for currency and passport printing. Baloch urged the Indian government to allow the establishment of an embassy for Balochistan in Delhi.

A possible announcement soon should be done as the collapse of the terrorist Pakistan is near.



We have claimed our independence and we request India to allow Balochistan's official office, and embassy in Delhi.



We also ask the United Nations to recognise the independence of the… — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) May 8, 2025

“We also urge the UN to immediately send its peacekeeping missions to Balochistan and ask Pakistan’s occupational army to vacate the territories, airspace and sea of Balochistan and leave all the weapons and property in Balochistan,” said Baloch. He invited the heads of friendly states to the ceremony of the independence of Balochistan, which, according to him, will take place soon. “Representation of Baloch women in the cabinet is the fulfilment of a commitment to our nation. The state ceremony of the independence government of Balochistan will take place soon. We invite the heads of state of our friendly countries to witness the national parade and bless us,” said Baloch.

BLA attacked Pakistani forces

The BLA have intensified their attacks against the Pakistani establishment. On Friday, the BLA targeted Pakistani forces and infrastructure in coordinated attacks carried out in different regions of Balochistan. A grenade attack was carried out in Turbat targeting Pakistani forces, and two grenade attacks occurred in Quetta, hitting two Pakistani Army posts in Hazarganji and Faizabad. A couple of days before this, the BLA blew up a Pakistani Army vehicle in Bolan, killing eight Pakistani soldiers, including a special commander. A week before that, 10 Pakistani Army personnel were killed in an IED blast in Quetta carried out by BLA.

TTP targets Pakistani forces, killing 20 personnel

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan launched a massive attack against the Pakistani forces, killing 20 personnel in the Pakistani Army’s Dawngate outpost in Shakhai sub-division in South Waziristan on Thursday (8th May). The TTP claimed that it was a multi-phase operation in which Pakistani soldiers were initially targeted using laser-aided rifles. Thereafter, a military convoy which arrived at the attacked outpost was ambushed, leaving 20 personnel dead and 5 injured.