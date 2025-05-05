The Bengaluru District Police on Monday issued a notice to playback singer Sonu Nigam, asking him to appear before the investigation officer within a week.

This comes after an FIR was filed against Nigam on May 3 at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District for allegedly making hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during a music event in Bengaluru. The remarks were reportedly made on stage and were captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada group. The FIR includes charges under Sections 351(2), 352(1), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint accuses Sonu Nigam of making “objectionable and emotionally provocative” statements that have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest against Nigam at Freedom Park in Bengaluru for his alleged anti-Kannada statement.

Earlier this week, Nigam responded to the controversy, saying he had no intention to hurt anyone and was only performing.

The singer took to social media to explain that a group of four to five individuals had caused disturbance during his event by shouting and threatening him to sing in Kannada.

In a self-made video posted on his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam said, “There were only 4-5 goons who were shouting. In fact, thousands of people were stopping them. I remember the girls were shouting at them, ‘Don’t disturb the scene.’ And it was very important to remind them that no one asked for the language when the pants were taken off in the Pahalgam incident… Kannadigas are very nice people. Don’t think there’s any wave or movement; there are always a few bad people everywhere. I’m sure of it.”