Recently, an incident of a ‘Muslim gang’ preying on Hindu girls came to light from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Now a new revelation has been made in this case of ‘love jihad’. Investigation has revealed that the main accused Farhan was planning to sell the videos of the girl students to porn sites. Evidence of this has been recovered from his phone. Farhan had hatched this conspiracy to apparently ‘teach a lesson’ to a girl student, who had started ignoring him.

Farhan got the idea of ​​selling the video to porn websites from his friends and fellow accused Abrar and Nabeel. Actually, the girl living in Indore had started ignoring Farhan continuously while he was forcibly pressuring her to meet him. He had also created a ruckus in the girl student’s house in Indore. But the girl student did not agree to meet him. To teach the girl a lesson, Farhan along with his friends made a plan to sell her video to a porn site.

According to the police, Farhan was in contact with a porn site and was going to sell the obscene videos of the victim girl students on those sites. A link to sell the video on a porn site and evidence of searching for porn has been found on his mobile phone, in which the fellow accused Abrar and Nabeel were helping him. Both of them taught Farhan how to sell videos on porn sites.

Abrar and Nabeel were close to Farhan

Accused Abrar and Nabeel also played an important role in the whole case. Both the accused used to call the girls to their room sometimes in the name of studies and sometimes in the name of party. Mobile cameras were already set up at secret places in the room. In the name of party, cigarettes filled with marijuana were given to the girls along with loud music. Main accused Farhan also often used to bring girls to the room of these two. Abrar and Nabeel were Farhan’s juniors in college.

Abrar and Nabeel are absconding since Farhan’s arrest. Two police teams have been searching for them in West Bengal and Bihar for the last five days. More than 10 hideouts of the accused have been raided. More than a dozen relatives and friends have been questioned. Abrar and Nabeel are constantly changing their locations. Abrar’s last location was traced to Murshidabad. However, he is originally from Bihar.

On Wednesday (30th April 2025), the police produced Farhan in the court through video conferencing. Earlier on April 13, 2025, he was sent to judicial custody. Now, the Ashoka Garden police will take the accused on 5-day remand.

Club-90 restaurant operator also part of the exploitation of Hindu girls

Farhan used to bring Hindu girls to a restaurant named Club 90 in Bhopal. He used to visit there almost every day. He used to call the girls to this location and misbehave with them. Then, from there, he used to take them to night clubs, parties and big hotels. The pictures that the police have found on Farhan’s phone are of this restaurant which is just 100 meters away from the girls’ college.

The police reached Club-90 with Farhan on Wednesday (30th April, 2025). Here, 7 rooms were found at the back, in which beds were kept. The restaurant operator used to give cabins to sit for hours in the name of privacy. He also used to provide marijuana. The police have sealed the restaurant. Now the police is also likely to make the operator an accused in the case.

Sahil’s Dance Academy main hub

SIT investigation has revealed that accused Sahil’s dance academy was the main hub of this exploitation racket. Records of 30 girls learning dance have been found from there. All the girls are Hindus. Sahil also used to do event management. In the name of this, he also used to send girls to many big events.

Recently, the case of love jihad with the Hindu girl students of a private college in Bhopal came to light. The case was revealed on April 18, 2025 when the first victim lodged a complaint at Bagh Sewania police station. The victim said that the accused Farhan was forcing her to introduce her friends to his friends. Later, those girls were also sexually exploited. Police suspect that the number of victims and accused may increase. That is why the scope of investigation of the case has been increased.

CM Mohan Yadav issues warning

In the case of the Love Jihad gang being exposed in Bhopal, the state CM Mohan Yadav has issued a warning. He said that Madhya Pradesh is known for good governance and whoever is found involved in the crime will be given strict punishment. “Whether the criminal is within the state or has fled the state. The police will catch him and bring him and punish him according to the law”, the MP CM said.