Disturbing details have emerged during the investigation of the Bhopal Muslim Gang accused of trapping Hindu girls, raping them and forcing to convert them. As per reports, police found that the members of the Muslim gang forced the victims to smoke ganja (marijuana), showed them porn and raped them at knife point. They also recorded obscene videos of the victims to blackmail and sexually exploit them later.

An FIR was filed by the police on 18th April in the case, and eight accused, including the main accused Farhan Khan, have been arrested. The remaining accused are Mohammad Saad, Arbaaz, Ayan, Shahrukh, Javed alias Bhaiyyu, Zoya, and Faizan. The police are looking for Mohammad Ali, Abrar Khan, Hamid, Arshad and Siraj, whose names have surfaced in the case.

Investigation has revealed that Farhan and his associates shared obscene videos of the victims among themselves. They used to force the victims to introduce them to other girls. Evidence of threats sent to the girls has also been found on their mobile phones.

Among the victims are two sisters

The police have been able to identify some of the victims after examining the mobile phones of the accused, whose statements are being recorded. Two of the victims are real sisters. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the sisters told the police that they were pursuing B.Tech. at the same college as Farhan, and they met him through a friend. One day, Farhan took them to Hamid’s house where he raped one of them and recorded her obscene video. When she resisted, she was threatened and fed non-veg. Farhan also allegedly forced her to convert and marry him.

The other sister said that Farhan introduced her to Ali, who took her to his house and misbehaved with her. When she resisted, he raped her and discreetly recorded her obscene video. She alleged that Ali shared her obscene video with Farhan, who started blackmailing her. Farhan forced her to have sexual relations with his friends. When she refused, Farhan invited her to Abrar’s house on the pretext of talking. There he drugged her and raped her.

Farhan raped her at knife point and recorded video

Another victim also revealed some chilling details of abuse. She, who is from Indore, told the police that she came to Bhopal to study. She met Farhan in the first year of college and became friends with him. One day, he alleged took the 23-year-old victim to a hotel and raped her. He recorded her obscene video and raped her on multiple occasion by blackmailing her using the video. The victim alleged that when she resisted Farhan’s attempts to rape her, he put a knife on her throat and threatened to kill her. Farhan forced her to introduce him to her friends. Fearing that he would leak her videos, the victim obliged and introduced a friend to Farhan’s friend, Sahil. Sahil allegedly raped the victim’s friend. Similarly, Ali also allegedly raped another friend of the victim in a hotel in Ashoka Garden and recorded her videos. The victim also accused Farhan of extorting money from her.

According to the victim, she was forced to watch porn. If she did not obey, Farhan used to beat her in his car. He kept a knife in his car, using which he used to threaten to kill her. She was pressured to convert to Islam and marry.

Shahrukh raped a minor friend of a victim

Another victim of the Muslim gang named Shahrukh, Ayana and Zoya in her statement. As per reports, the victim alleged that Shahrukh of Bairagarh, Bhopal, lured her into a relationship and raped her. He later forced her minor friend to befriend his friend Ayan. After becoming friends, Ayan raped the minor. He also recorded a video of it. Shahrukh allegedly used the videos to blackmail the victim and forced her to meet his friend Arbaaz who also raped her.

SIT is investigating the case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has been investigating the case. Speaking to the media, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra pointed at a well-thought-out pattern in the case. He said that he police are trying to contact other victims. Obscene videos of many girls have also been found on the mobile phones of the arrested accused.

Earlier, similar cases of sexual exploitation of Hindu girls by organised gangs of Muslims had come to light from Ajmer and Beawar. All these cases have the same underlying pattern, luring victims into relationships by winning their trust and then sexually exploiting them and recording their videos.