In the Gaya district of Bihar, a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu wedding procession with stones and sticks on 7th May 2025. The attackers reportedly killed an elderly man identified as Ramvriksh Singh while leaving several injured. The Muslim mob not only assaulted the wedding procession (Baraat) of a Yadav family but also targeted the local Mahadalits who participated in the wedding celebrations.

On the evening of 7th May, at around 9:30 PM, the Baraat of Mithilesh Yadav was preparing to depart from Ramvriksh Yadav’s home in Guharu village for the bride’s residence in Sudharo Cham Nema Bigha. One of the pre-wedding rituals, Mata Pujan, required the groom and his family to seek blessings at the nearby temple. The Yadav family was going to the temple with DJ music while children and others danced.

However, as per an Organiser report, the DJ was stopped in the Muslim-dominated village near the mosque en route to the temple since there have been incidents of violence in the past. Only the groom and the elderly proceeded to the temple for prayers. However, as they returned to re-join the procession, a mob of Muslim men and women launched a violent attack.

In her complaint, Sunaina Devi, a local resident said that hat a group of men, including Itipas Miya, Sonu Alam, Ehsan Alam, Mansur Alam, Chand Alam, Sohail Miya, Tusar Alam, Raju Alam, Tanveer Alam, Aslam Miya, Kaifi Alam, Waris Alam, Asim Miya, Samu Miya, Saddam Miya, Anim Alam, Roshan Alam, and others, began abusing the procession members, using derogatory terms like “Harijan” to target the Dalit community.

The complainant also alleged that one of the Muslim attackers, Aslam Miya, tore her blouse and assaulted her. As other women, Savita Devi, Shanti Devi, and Rekha Devi rushed to her aid after hearing her screams, Sattatudin, Suhev Miya, Kulin Alam, Naseem Miya, Ayub Alam, Jahangir Miya and Saddam Alam rushed to the spot wielding sticks and rods to beat up the Hindu women.

As per the complainant, the Muslim mob threatened to burn down the houses of Mahadalits if they complained to police about the matter, saying, “we will not spare a single Dalit”.

Notably, the Guharu village is a Muslim-dominated village with over 150 Muslim houses, while there are only 10 to 15 Hindu houses. Speaking to the media, one of the local residents said that such incidents of Muslims attacking Hindus occur quite often.

“Incidents like these keep happening in the village. They do not let us live peacefully. No procession is allowed, and no wedding can go peacefully here. They want us to convert to Islam. “There is only one way to the Devi Mandir, and the mosque is in between. We are not allowed to go there. How are we supposed to live?” the local Hindu man said.

“When the Tajiya procession is taken out during Muharram, they stop at the doors of our houses, chanting ‘Ya Ali, Ya Hussain’ to provoke us. We remain silent, locked inside, as they will kill us if we protest,” the man added.

Meanwhile, another villager said, “They don’t want us to take DJ processions. We had halted the DJ way before the mosque, but they still attacked us. All they want is to eradicate our religion.”

In this case, the Gurua Police have registered an FIR (Number 210/2025) based on Sunaina Devi’s complaint, booking the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (grievous hurt), 127(1) (wrongful confinement), 74 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage modesty), 109 (attempt to commit offense), and 303(2) (theft). Additionally, charges were filed under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for attacking the Dalit community members.

So far, police have detained Chand Ahmed, Tushad Ahmed, as well as two Hindu men from the victim’s family. Instead of being taken to the hospital, the two Hindu victims were reportedly detained by the police.

In this case, the local police's conduct is being criticised as the FIR does not mention the death of Ramvriksh Yadav. The locals are claiming that the authorities are doing a deliberate cover-up.






