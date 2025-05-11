Congress leader Sachin Pilot today (11th May) addressed the media about the ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan, and the recent ceasefire understanding between the two countries. Pilot demanded that a special session of the Parliament should be called and a resolution, like the 1994 resolution, should be passed in which all the political parties should unanimously declare that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an integral part of India and we will take it back. “Congress party has been demanding it for long that a special parliament session be called and we should repeat the resolution of 1994 when all the parties unanimously agreed and passed the resolution that PoJK is an integral part of India and we will take it back,” Pilot said.

Pilot also paid tribute to the civilians and the security personnel who lost their lives in the military escalations between the two countries and praised the Indian Armed Forces for their valour and bravery.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "…The Indian armed forces have again shown that they are second to none… The chain of events in the last 24 hours has changed rapidly. We were surprised by the fact that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, it… pic.twitter.com/tcXTYzSemp — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

He expressed surprise over the announcement of the ceasefire ‘understanding’ reached between India and Pakistan, coming through the US President Donald Trump. “We were surprised by the fact that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, which has happened for the first time,” said Pilot. He called out Pakistan for attempting to internationalise the Kashmir issue through the intervention of the US.

What was the 1994 resolution on the PoK

On February 22, 1994, the Parliament unanimously passed a resolution declaring the entire Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. It added that any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means. The resolution demanded that Pakistan vacate the parts of J&K that it controlled through aggression. “Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression,” the resolution read.