At a time when the Modi government is making efforts to put up a united front at the global stage and present India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, the Congress party is mocking the government for showing inclusivity.

India sent seven multi-party delegations across various countries to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism and India stance towards terrorism.

However, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba questioned the Modi government intention behind including members of different political parties in the multi-party delegations.

Addressing the media on Sunday (25th May), Lamba alleged that the BJP did not find enough leaders in their own party that they sought the help of other political parties to send their members for the purpose of forming the multi-part delegations.

“When it comes sending MPs to foreign countries for to put forward your case against terrorism, you do not find enough MPs in your own and therefore you turned to us. In the country’s interest, our MPs are exposing Pakistan and terrorism in foreign countries,” Lamba claimed.

Throughout the media briefing, Lamba kept lashing out at the Modi government accusing it of taking the entire credit for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Ironically, while the goverment took the initiative of sending delegations that included members from various political parties to send out a message that India stands united against terrorism irrespective of internal political differences, the Congress party is accusing the government of not listening to the opinions of other political parties.

India has sent 7 multi-party delegations to various countries in an effort to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism and highlight India’s policy of zero-tolerance on terrorism on the global stage.

These delegations include Member of Parliaments from various political parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on global level.